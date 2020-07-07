SAIL Exercise Program
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) is an evidence-based program designed to prevent falls and includes exercise classes, educational materials and self-assessments. The classes are designed specifically for older adults and focus on strength, balance, flexibility and aerobics. All exercises and aerobics can be done sitting or standing and are very adaptive.
Classes consist of a warm up, aerobics, balance, strength, stretching, and an educational component. Performing exercises that improve strength, balance and fitness are the single most important activity that adults can do to stay active and reduce their chance of falling.
Buckham West has hosted the SAIL exercise classes in its building for over a year.
Although the SAIL classes have been suspended during the building closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is now another way for you to participate in this program. If you have a computer or another internet device, you may access the SAIL classes virtually. Here’s how:
• Go to Catholic Charities home page at ccsomn.org
• Under Programs, look for the “Health and Wellness Programs Information and Registration” section
• At the top of this Wellness Programs page, you will see a link labeled “SAIL Class Now Available Online- Click Here”
• Look for the question that asks if you are a registered SAIL participant with CCSOMN.
You may click yes if you have signed up or attended a class here at Buckham West.
New registrants are welcome and will need to click the No button to get signed up.
• That’s it! Click the video and enjoy your workout!
Online Education
Are you interested in some great online education options? Check out the acl.gov website.
If you haven’t done so yet, you will be amazed at the great courses, activities and virtual tours that you can access.
• Learn from the pros. MasterClass Live is currently offering one free streaming class per week.
• Browse more than 2,500 free courses available on edX.org. With subjects ranging from computer science to arts and humanities to foreign languages, there’s something for everyone.
• Explore zoos and aquariums across the country, including Smithsonian’s National Zoo, through virtual behind the scenes tours and lessons. Many have live webcams so you can watch the animals any time.
• Enjoy artwork from around the world. Thousands of museums and galleries have partnered with Google Arts & Culture to display their collections through virtual tours.
• Tour one of the many national parks offering digital tours and experiences that you can access anytime.
Tax Prep Update
Buckham West has received word from the AARP tax prep volunteers that they will not be allowed to continue this service in 2020. If you need someone to complete your taxes before the upcoming deadlines, please check with other friends and family members for names of businesses that can assist you. Unfortunately, we are unable to do referrals for this service.
Driving Safety Update
Buckham West has also been notified by AARP that they are cancelling all in-person driver safety classes for the remainder of 2020. As an alternative, they also offer an online version of their classes and have even provided a price reduction for participants.
Website: aarpdriversafety.org
Promo code for 25% discount: DRIVINGSKILLS
If you are wondering about the continuation of your insurance discount, please call your agent as this is determined by your insurance company.
Open for Business
Since Fashions on Central, our gently used clothing store located in downtown Faribault, is the main funding source for Buckham West, it is vital that we open up our store to the community as soon as possible. So, I am happy to announce that our store is now open for business! Our store hours have been temporarily modified to allow for cleaning and maximizing the hours that our volunteers are available. We now are open Tuesday-Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. In addition, we are requiring masks while in the store.
Please note that there will be no donations accepted at this time.
Reminders:
• Buckham West Board of Directors meets on Monday, July 13 at 8:30 a.m.
• If you need resources during the next weeks or months, there are many places to look.
The Senior LinkAge Line is Minnesota’s free statewide information and assistance service and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. You can reach them by calling 1-800-333-2433 or find them at mnaging.org/advisor/SLL
• Carla Pearson, LSW, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate for Three Rivers Community Action is another great resource for older adults in Rice County. She can now be reached only by phone at 1-800-277-8418 x328.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- There is no noon meal served in at Buckham West until further notice. But you may order and pick up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the June menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.