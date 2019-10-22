Editor:
The Faribault Public Schools is proposing a referendum levy to raise funds to restore a seven-period day to the high school program. The question has been raised as to why the seven-period day was eliminated.
As superintendent of the Faribault Public Schools in the early 1980’s, the school district, and districts across the state, were faced with revenue reductions due to major revenue shortfalls in the State of Minnesota’s budget. At that time the state did not maintain large revenue reserves to meet budget crises, nor did it have the ability to do long-range budget forecasting. As a result, when faced with a major revenue shortfall, the state had no choice but to cut its expenditure budget because, by law, it had to maintain a balanced budget over the biennium.
Since one of the largest state expenditures was, and still is today, state aid to schools, the state reduced aid to schools. Initially, basic state aid was set at $1449 per pupil unit (ppu), then reduced to $1416 ppu, then $1333 ppu, and further reduced to $1327 ppu, which resulted in the Faribault Public Schools having to make expenditure reductions of nearly one million dollars for the 1982-83 school year and use nearly all of its reserve funds to balance the budget.
To meet this budget challenge, the staff and school board went through a rigorous process of looking at all school programs for ways to reduce spending. Since schools deliver educational services and those services are delivered by people, which comprise the largest portion of a school systems budget, the district had to reduce staff in order to meet budget targets. Sadly, the seven-period day, increases in class size, and other program reductions were put into place to reach the budget goal (Daily News Feb. 23 and Feb. 26, 1982).
I heartily support passage of the levy referendum to restore the seven-period day, and, hopefully, the state legislature will provide adequate and equitable funding in the future.
Richard H. Berge
Faribault