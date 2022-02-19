Faribault Parks and Recreation is currently very busy with programming and facility reservations but also getting ready for summer 2022.
The next issue of the Buckham Bulletin will come out in the mail this next week. It will include much of the summer programs that the department will be offering. Activities will range from swimming lessons to youth ball programs to day camps to special events such as the annual Pet Parade.
Do not waste time getting registered for programs as many of them will fill up pretty quickly. Registration for these programs will be available by stopping in the Parks and Recreation Department at the Community Center or by going online and registering.
All of the programs take a large number of staff to run them. We are currently taking applications for many of the summer positions. We need parks maintenance staff, lifeguards, swim instructors, ball coaches and building supervisors.
All of the positions can be applied for online by going to www.ci.faribault.mn.us and clicking on “employment.” You can apply for more than one position when you do this. Anyone ages 16 and older are eligible to apply for these positions. Lifeguards only need to be 15 years of age.
One very popular activity that will open very soon is the rental of picnic shelters. Beginning March 1 we will be taking shelter reservations. Some of the picnic shelters will be available online and some will require you to come to the Community Center to register.
Many of the more popular dates will fill very quickly so be sure to have option one and two available when you register. You can go city website and click on “parks and recreation” then “shelters” to see what shelters are available.
A reminder to any group or party that is considering an event that requires closing any streets or intersections will need City Council approval. Please contact us at the Community Center to be sure you have all of the approvals in advance of your event. We will be to guide you through all of the needed approvals.
In the spring we often get numerous requests to put memorial benches along the city trail system or in a city park. These requests can be made to the Faribault Parks and Recreation department. We try to work with all parties involved to find a very nice location for each of these benches.
As winter slowly winds up and the snow melts, we ask that trail users and park users assist us in keeping our trails and parks clean. Be sure to use trash containers provided in numerous locations. We also appreciate any assistance we can get by picking up any trash that may have blown in over the winter months.
The parks and recreation department places more than 200 trash cans throughout the city during the summer months. They get emptied regularly but we do appreciate the public’s help in keeping the city clean and looking nice.
As summer approaches there are a number of community events that will be planned. These include but are not limited to art shows, Heritage Days, Blue Collar Festival, car shows, etc.
All of these events typically can use some additional volunteer help in running them. Please consider volunteering some of your time to help keep all of the events going. It is the community events such as these that make Faribault what it is.