Well, here I sit following the #Stayathome order enacted by the Governor. My husband is now working from home which does provide some challenges for him. It’s a little difficult for him to be driving his Zamboni remotely since I refused to let him bring it home and park it in the garage!!
So, here it is April and garden season is about to commence! While the ‘stay at home’ order means stay at home it also does encourage us to at least get outside, get some fresh air and a little exercise. Well, gardening does check all those boxes. And yes, there are things that can be done in your yard all while practicing your ‘social distancing.’
So, let’s get stated with that list:
First order of business it to walk around your yard and flower beds and do some inspection. Look for damage to plants, trees, shrubs and grass from snow, ice and cold. Make a check list of what your flower beds and veggie gardens need in forms of clean up. Did you get everything cut down in the fall or do you wait until the spring? And check your hardscapes such as retaining walls, fencing, trellis and flower containers.
Once inspection has been done now comes the heavy lifting and clean up (and some great exercise). You can start to slowly remove debris when you start to see spring blooming bulbs starting to pop up from the ground. It’s also a good time to trim down your ornamental grasses before they start so send up new growth. And don’t forget to start washing out your bird baths and your flower containers by washing them with a solution of 1-part bleach and 5 parts water. And as long as you are sanitizing these items don’t forget the hummingbird feeders as we will start seeing them return to the area starting in May.
This is also a perfect time to get your soil tested. The University of MN Soil Testing Lab is still open but please take a look at their website at http://soiltest.cfans.umn.edu/ to get information on ‘how to’ and see timelines as to when you will get your sample back. Then once you receive your testing back you can then set about amending your soil according to their recommendations.
Now, while you are waiting for your test to come back its an opportune time to prune shrubs in your yard. The rule of thumb for when to prune is this; summer flowering shrubs bloom on new wood. So, get busy pruning those butterfly bushes, hydrangeas and rose bushes. Shrubs to avoid pruning are azaleas, forsythias, lilac and weigelas as these bloom on old wood.
As your perennials start making their appearance in your garden you should assess those that could be divided. The rule of thumb for this is summer and fall blooming perennials should be done now in the spring and spring blooming perennials in the fall. By following this it avoids disruption of their bloom cycle.
As April marches on we are anxious to start seeing color in the garden with some annuals. Once garden centers post their opening dates and operating procedures choose pansies, osteospermum, nemesia, calendula, lobelia, sweet alyssum and supertunias! A container full of these will be a welcome site on your front porch or steps.
But most importantly, get ready to TAKE COVER! Well, from the virus first by staying at home as much as possible but be prepared to cover your plants in case cold weather is imminent in the forecast. In Minnesota climatologists say that last anticipated date of frost is mid-May but we knowb that this is not always the case. If you have containers planted, move them into the garage if you can and if they are too big, then cover them up with towels or old sheets. If you have tender perennials that are emerging then too, sheets and towels work but if it’s a larger area invest in row covers. NEVER use plastic or tarps as they can magnify the cold if they are coming into contact with newly emerging buds.
I hope that these spring gardening tips will help keep you busy. While we can’t do much in the way of digging in the dirt until it gets much warmer but by completing these tasks now will give us more time to dig in the dirt, grow our flowers and vegetables. It also serves as a distraction for a while.
So #StayStrong #StayHome and be #FaribaultProud – I wish you health, love and Peace!