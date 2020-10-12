The 2020 Census activity has been rather lost in the COVID coverage; presidential and other area races as election day, Nov. 3, is less than a month away; and our college and school district staff, teachers and students work through their ever-changing days’ activity.
On Oct. 2, this message was shared with all census takers: “As a result of court orders, the Oct. 5, 2020 target date is not operative, and data collection operations will continue through Oct. 31, 2020. Employees should continue to work diligently and enumerate as many people as possible. Contact your supervisor with any questions.”
Oct. 31 has been the typical date used for census data collection, but was challenged this year. That effort is history so we still have this month to complete and report. Minnesota has led the country with self-reporting of the information. Data as of Oct. 3, has 74.9% of households reporting. Census takers have contacted almost another 25% of households. How are we doing in Steele County? Here, too, we are one of the leaders in response at 78.4%. Our cities? This is the current reporting numbers: Blooming Prairie-78.3%; Ellendale-68.4%; Medford 84.2% and Owatonna 78.7%.
If people do not want a census taker stopping in, all you have to do is go on-line to my2020census.gov to complete the form, which is available in eleven different languages, or call: 844-330-2020. The US Census has been accomplished every ten years since 1790. These numbers affect each of us, as many federal funding program formulas are based on census count. Also, representation in Congress. Currently, Minnesota has eight congressional districts. Even though we have grown in population to over 6,000,000-other states have grown at a faster rate so there is a possibility that we could lose a representative in Congress.
Thank you to all residents who have completed and returned your census forms. It is easy, non-threatening, only takes a few minutes to complete, and affects the next decade’s representation and funding.
Here in Medford, we have had a number of roof replacement projects resulting from the early morning hailstorm on July 11. Our thirty-year shingles had to be replaced too. Another thirty-year shingle with a transferable warranty is in place. A reminder to all homeowners and contractors, a license for roofing projects (as well as any exterior work project on your home) is required and is easily obtained. The city of Medford works with Steele County Permitting and Inspection. A permit can be obtained online at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/divisions/land_use_and_records/planning_and_zoning/inspection_forms.php It is a required step for any construction project. If you have questions, I suggest checking with your city or the county on requirements. A project that proceeds without a permit can have both the homeowner and contractor subject to a fine and possibly a redo of the project. A contractor who proceeds with these projects can also lose their contractor’s license. A few quick steps does save a number of headaches.
Have a great fall time!