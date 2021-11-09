At 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918, the warring parties of World War I made a formal agreement to stop fighting, which was an armistice.
That day became known as the end of “the war to end all wars.” In 1926 it was recognized by Congress as the official end of the war, and in 1938, it became a national holiday to honor the veterans of World War I and was known as Armistice Day.
Following World War II and the Korean War, on June 1, 1954, at the urging of veterans organizations, Congress changed the word “armistice” to “veterans” so the day would honor American veterans of all wars. For seven years in the 70s it was observed on the fourth Monday of October, but since the 1978, Veterans Day has been recognized on the 11th day of the 11th month of the year.
Veterans Day is for honoring all veterans. The holiday is not a day that belongs to one veteran which would be veteran’s, nor does it belong to multiple veterans like veterans’ would imply. Since it doesn’t belong to them, but instead honors them, no apostrophe is needed.
Veterans Day is not the same as Memorial Day, the last Monday in May, nor Armed Forces Day, observed the third Saturday in May. Armed Forces Day recognizes all active-duty Americans; Veterans Day honors all those who have served our country in war or peace, dead or alive, mostly to thank living veterans for their sacrifices. Memorial Day is a day to remember those who gave their lives for our country, particularly in battle or from wounds they suffered in battle.
How to celebrate Veterans Day
Veterans Day is a day to express your gratitude and support of our veterans in whatever way you can. Though you may not know them, veterans are all around us in our community, working, living and raising families. You’ll find them in the police, fire and emergency departments, the Sheriff’s Office and on the ambulance crew. They are working in our factories, repair shops, medical and dental offices, in our banks, service industries and grocery stores. We cannot allow these brave men and women to be invisible. Veterans Day is an important day to honor the sacrifices and service of our military men and women.
Some simple yet meaningful ways to honor our veterans and keep the true meaning of Veterans Day include:
• Attend the Veterans Day ceremony at the Rice County Veterans Memorial at the Courthouse. Every year the ceremony begins at 11 a.m. on the 11th of November.
• Participate in the national two minutes of silence. In 2016, the Veterans Day Moment of Silence Act became public law, designed to bring Americans together and provide an opportunity to reflect on veterans who have touched their lives. At 1:11 p.m. CT take time to pause quietly and join your thoughts with thousands of other Americans.
• Wear a poppy or other pro-veteran item. A simple red poppy or American flag pin on your lapel is a small yet meaningful gesture to remind yourself and others that Veterans Day is more than just a day off from work.
• Express thanks. Whenever you see someone in uniform or wearing a baseball cap, T-shirt, or other apparel with a veteran identifier, extend a simple word of gratitude or a small act of kindness to show how much their service means to you. Veterans appreciate a thank you for their service the other 364 days too.
• Adopt a military family for the holidays. Support military and veteran families through Soldiers’ Angels Adopt-A-Family. With this online program you can provide gifts for children under 18 and a grocery gift card for the family to put toward their holiday meal. Each military family is thoroughly vetted and once approved, entered into a database where volunteers can select up to three families to sponsor. The sponsor is responsible for shipping the gifts and card to the family by Dec. 11 to make sure it reaches them by the Christmas holiday. Learn more at soldiersangels.org.
• Donate to a reputable veterans charity or service organization. There are more than 40,000 charities in the U.S. that support members of the U.S. armed forces but not all are reputable. In our community the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, the Marine Corps League, Operation 23 to Zero, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, the VFW and the Elks help veterans and their families right in our local community and helps our home own.
• Learn about the VA’s Be There campaign. With an average of 22 veterans and one active duty service member committing suicide each day, the VA has launched a new campaign to encourage all Americans to live by the code, “No Veteran Left Behind.”
Research has shown that almost 70% of those who commit suicide suffer in silence, either disconnected from or unaware of the numerous support services offered through the VA. Not only does the VA want to connect with at-risk veterans, but to encourage other veterans and civilians to be aware of warning signs and take simple yet impactful actions to show their support and approachability in a time of crisis.
Veterans Day by the numbers
In Minnesota, approximately a quarter of a million residents, or 6.4% of the 18 and older population, are military veterans. Of all veterans in the state, 16.1% served after Sept. 11, 2001, 40.5% served during the Vietnam War era, and 3.0% are veterans of World War II.
19.5 million – the approximate number of veterans in the United States. 9 million — the number of veterans over the age of 65.5.06 million — the number of veterans receiving disability compensation. 2 million — the number of female veterans of those receiving disability compensation. 11% — the percentage of veterans who experience homelessness. 50% — the percentage of veterans experiencing homelessness who also live with a mental illness like post traumatic stress disorder.
The human toll of American military conflicts extends far beyond those killed or missing in action. Nationwide, about 30% of veterans have a disability. That percentage is even higher, at 41%, among those who served since September 2001. In Minnesota, an estimated 28.1% of all veterans live with a disability. Disabilities connected to military service typically include missing limbs, burns, spinal cord injuries, PTSD, hearing loss and traumatic brain injuries.
Veterans Day is a time for us to honor to those who have served and sacrificed. For one day, we stand united in respect and gratitude for all our nation’s veterans.