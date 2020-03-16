In 4-H, similar to other organizations, it seems we have a cycle of events that repeat themselves year after year.
This time of year around the state, youth are experiencing a variety of emotions as they’re preparing to compete at the regional project bowl. Emotions they may be experiencing are nervousness because they’ve never done this before or just because it’s a competition they are about to enter. Maybe it’s excitement because they hope to be at the top of the list as an end result. Perhaps it’s exhaustion because of all the studying.
What exactly are they doing to cause all these emotions? Minnesota’s second most attended event all year is the 4-H Project Bowl competition. This is patterned after the television show College Bowl. With 4-H project bowls, teams of three to six youth are challenged on their knowledge in the areas of dairy, dog, general livestock, horse, lama, poultry, rabbit and wildlife.
For months, teams gather on a weekly basis to learn information about their area of competition and practice by challenging each other. Starting in March, there are four regional bowls and teams will choose to compete at one of those locations for the chance to advance to the State Bowl in April. The project bowl has two divisions: Junior is grades three through eight and Senior is grades four through 4-H graduation. Senior winners at the state level in dairy, general livestock, horse and poultry can go on to compete at a national contest!
This opportunity is like the majority of other 4-H events and made possible due to volunteer commitment. We have volunteers who dedicate their time to coaching these youth and guiding them along the way so they are ready for these competitions.
What do the youth gain from this experience? They are setting goals, trying to win each level; they are working as a team to achieve that goal and encourage each other; they are learning about project areas that they may or may not already have knowledge in; they are experiencing that relationship building with their teammates and the caring adults helping them along the way.
Tavis B., a junior team member shares “I liked going against the other teams. Some of them are really good.” Nora T shares “I like quiz bowl because you meet people outside of your club and it’s fun to learn more about dairy. The competition is the best part when you get to use buzzers and hang out with your team.”
From the parent perspective, Heather B. says “It is amazing to watch these young kids work so hard to learn about and apply their knowledge to the dairy project.”
In Rice County, we have a strong history of participation in project bowl, specifically dairy, dog, general livestock and horse. This year was no different than past years when it comes to all the time and hard work they put in. However, with the current situation in our world, the competition level is undetermined.