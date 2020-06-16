Coffee shop reunion
We miss our coffee drinking, cookie eating, laughter generating folks of a mature age! If you miss us, then how about joining us for a Coffee Shop Reunion!
Due to the restraints in place with social distancing and the procedures that go along with keeping people safe, we are unable to open our building to social activities at this time.
But from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25 and again Monday, June 29, Buckham West will host a coffee party at Faribault’s Central Park as a way to give Faribault’s older adults an opportunity to touch base with their Buckham West friends. You will have plenty of room to space yourselves out, but still are able to see each other again.
We ask that you bring your own lawn chair and coffee mug — we will bring the coffee! There will be a basket set out for you to make a donation for your coffee. Sorry, this first time we will only be bringing regular coffee and no cookies. If we are able to make this a regular activity, we hope to expand things.
For anyone that doesn’t have a lightweight lawn chair, we have reached out to our friends at Ace Hardware store who have agreed to give a 10% discount on a new, in-stock lawn chair. Just bring in a copy of this news article in order to receive the discount. Along with this gesture, Ace Hardware will also be providing some volunteers to help get your chair out of your car and set up in the park.
So mark your calendar, pick up a new lawn chair and put your coffee cup in your car!
We’ll see you in the park.
Volunteers recognized
Thanks so much to the many Buckham West, SEMCAC Senior Dining and Fashions on Central volunteers that attended our Curbside Volunteer Recognition last week. We had so much fun seeing everyone again and thanking them for their volunteer work.
If you were unable attend, we would still love to thank you by giving you a special gift of appreciation. We have staff in the building weekday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and hope that you have time to stop in sometime to pick it up!
Driving safety update
Buckham West has recently been notified by AARP that they are cancelling all in-person driver safety classes for the remainder of 2020. In its press release they stated, “AARP Driver Safety’s top priority is the health and well-being of our volunteers, our members and the community at large. While states across the country are in the process of re-opening, AARP has made the difficult decision to cancel all sponsored in-person events and activities through the end of 2020, which include AARP Driver Safety events, to minimize COVID-19 exposure among our AARP family and our communities.”
As an alternative, they also offer an online version of their classes and have even provided a price reduction for participants.
Website: www.aarpdriversafety.org
Promo code for 25% discount: DRIVINGSKILLS
Good through: Dec. 31, 2020
If you are wondering about the continuation of your insurance discount, please call your agent as this is determined by your insurance company.
Let the shopping begin
Since Fashions on Central, our gently used clothing store located in downtown Faribault, is the main funding source for Buckham West, it is vital that we open up our store to the community as soon as possible. So I am happy to announce that as June 3, our store is now open for business! Our store hours have been temporarily modified to allow for cleaning and maximizing the hours that our volunteers are available. We now are open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturdays. In addition, we are requiring mandatory masks while in the store.
Please note that there will be no donations accepted at this time. We need more time to acclimate our volunteers to new procedures and will not be able to handle the donations that are anticipated right away.
Extra support appreciated
Even though our doors are presently closed, many of our members are stepping up to provide needed financial assistance to our organization. With our doors closed, we are not hosting any programs, selling any books, cards memberships or coffee. We also do not have the income from our store coming in at this time, so the extra donations are greatly appreciated. Each day it seems that we hear from one of you. There have been checks from $25 to $2,000 that we’ve gotten. Thanks to each of you for remembering us and for sending us this extra gift at a time of most need. Your support is greatly appreciated!
Reminders:
• Foot Clinic appointments are being accepted again. Please call 332-7357 to book an appointment.
• There are no day or overnight trips being offered at this time. Please watch this column as any updates will be published here.
• If you need resources during the next weeks or months, there are many places to look.
The Senior LinkAge Line is Minnesota’s free statewide information and assistance service and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. You can reach them by calling 1-800-333-2433 or find them at mnaging.org/advisor/SLL
• Carla Pearson, LSW, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate for Three Rivers Community Action is another great resource for older adults in Rice County. She can now be reached only by phone at 1-800-277-8418 x328.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- There is no noon meal served in at Buckham West until further notice. But you may order and pick up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the June menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.