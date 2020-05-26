Many thanks to the folks that are helping keep things afloat here at Buckham West. Believe it or not, even though we are closed to the public we have quite a few things happening here each day. Causing the most traffic of course, are the meal programs. As of lately, we have been serving over 30 individuals at our curbside pickup program, plus the many Meals on Wheels and Golden Meadows clients.
But along with that, we also have folks managing other programs that are important to us. The flower basket watering has now begun, which is led by Wally Wetzel and involves about a dozen volunteers. We also have continued the funeral escort service that is coordinated by George and Shirley Galvin and utilizes volunteer drivers. Cathy Hoban has also popped in recently and planted the flowers in front of our building again this year. (Remember how beautiful they were last year!) And there is a great group of volunteers that are working on the plan needed to safely open our store, Fashions on Central, again. Thanks to Isabell O’Connor, Winnie Hughes, Julie Carver and Kathryn Speulda for pitching in to get that set up. We also appreciate the help from Sheri and Jack Eichhorn and Terri Bromenshenkel who have helped us with mailings and data entry work.
In addition to the volunteer help that we are receiving, many of our members are stepping up to provide financial assistance. With our doors closed, we are not hosting any programs, selling any books, cards memberships or coffee. We also do not have the income from our store coming in at this time, so the extra donations are greatly appreciated. Each day it seems that we hear from one of you. There have been checks from $25 to $2,000 that we’ve gotten. Thanks to each of you for remembering us and for sending us this extra gift at a time of most need. Your support is greatly appreciated!
Volunteer Recognition
Buckham West volunteers may I have your attention please! I’ll bet you thought we forgot about the Volunteer Recognition that was scheduled for April 20. No way! Even though our building has been closed for a few months, we have not forgotten about the many dedicated volunteers that support us day in and day out. Unfortunately, we don’t know when our building will re-open, allowing us to honor our volunteers with a party they so deserve. But we have now set a date for a modified recognition that we are very excited to announce.
On Thursday, June 11, from 1 to 3 p.m., we invite those individuals who volunteered for us in the past year to come to our parking lot and allow us to present you with a small gift and personally thank you for what you do for us. We will not be able to host a group in our building, but if you would park in our parking lot, we will come to your car. We would like those folks whose last names start with A-M to come between 1-2 p.m. and those from N-Z to come from 2-3 p.m. This should give us adequate space to handle the cars.
Here is a list of those areas in which you helped last year. (Please note that some people were volunteering for other agencies, i.e. Catholic Charities, AARP, and the like. They will be honored by those organizations separately)
• Board of Directors
• Book Club Leaders
• Greeting Card Recyclers
• Group Leaders
• Health Insurance and Health Care Directives
• Fashions on Central
• Flower Basket Watering
• Fundraisers: Bake Sale and Pop-Up Shoppe
• Funeral Escort
• Handyman Help
• Mahjongg Instructors
• Musicians
• Out to Lunch Planner
• Program Presenters
• Receptionist Desk
• Senior Dining Program
• Will Advice Attorneys
But along with taking the opportunity to thank you for your service, we also want to use this time to see you and say hello. We miss you and can’t wait for our lives to return to a time when we will have people back in our building again. Please mark your calendar and plan to come to Buckham West on June 11!
Opening Postponed
Out of an abundance of caution, along with new information, Fashions on Central's opening has been postponed. Decisions related to the COVID pandemic can be very confusing and complicated, needing to be handled with great thought and care. It important for all of our volunteers and customers to know that we are taking a little extra time to work on our pandemic plan as it applies to Fashions on Central. But don't worry friends, you'll be the first to know when we are ready to go!
Reminders:
• Buckham West is not open to the public until further notice. There will be staff here Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. answering the phones and assisting callers with resources and questions that they have. Please call us at 332-7357. Our website and Facebook page will also have updated information as needed.
• If you are in need of resources during the next weeks or months, there are many places to look. The Senior LinkAge Line® is Minnesota’s free statewide information and assistance service and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. You can reach them by calling 1-800-333-2433 or find them at mnaging.org/advisor/SLL
• Carla Pearson, LSW, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate for Three Rivers Community Action is another great resource for older adults in Rice County. She can now be reached only by phone at 1-800-277-8418 x328.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- There is no noon meal served in at Buckham West until further notice. But you may order and pick up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the May menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.