To the editor:
I am writing to express my appreciation to Congressman Jim Hagedorn for taking the time in his schedule to host a town hall this past weekend in Rice County. Coming as it did, right after his announcement that he as been battling kidney cancers since early last year, I decided to attend this event. Had one not known ahead of time that Rep. Hagedorn was fighting cancer, you certainly wouldn't have known it from watching him. He willingly and energetically answered questions from all corners, be they political friends or political foes.
To think he has been across the entire district hosting these events for the past year while tending to his duties in Washington while also receiving treatment for cancer is really quite remarkable.
Rep. Hagedorn has never been shy about stating his political beliefs in clear terms and you never have to wonder where he stands on an issue. That means he attracts passionate supporters and passionate detractors. But I would hope that no matter where one stands on the political divide, everyone can come together in recognizing the extraordinary dedication representative Hagedorn has to his constituents and the district he represents.
Agree or disagree with his policies, this is certainly an individual who cares deeply about and is dedicated to his constituents and his county.
Otto Luknic
Faribault