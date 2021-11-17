Next time you are at River Bend Nature Center, you might notice some changes that would not be possible without the generous support of the community.
As you enter River Bend Nature Center, the first thing you will see is a new sign that replaces the original wood sign carved by Ivan Whillock that had been in place since 1980! The original sign has been relocated to the interpretive center and will be the centerpiece of a new display on how River Bend Nature Center came to be.
As you make your way down Rustad Road, you will notice that the upper parking lot has been paved with curb added to make for more effective maintenance, thanks to the city of Faribault.
While you are out on the trails, make sure to stop at the Kids in the Wild Nature Play Area. It has a fresh look and is now much more inviting thanks to volunteers Wendy, Bill, and Lauren Wustenberg, Dr. Hugh and Melodee Smith, Bruce Danielson and Andy Ekblad. Dead trees were cut down and fashioned into stepping blocks leading up to shelters big enough for everyone in the family to play in.
Another thing you may notice is the restoration work on about 80 acres that has been done to remove buckthorn and other invasive species to improve diversity in the woodland habitats. It is especially important at River Bend Nature Center to keep areas where the federally endangered dwarf trout lily has been found free from the competition these invasive species place on the habitat. It is not a quick or inexpensive process and requires about seven years of intensive work and planning for decades to be successful.
For the last three years, this work has been funded through grants received through the Conservation Partners Legacy program, Environmental Quality Incentives Program, and generous gifts from donors. In 2021, River Bend Nature Center applied for and received a $10,000 grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation and $11,000 from the Carl & Verna Schmidt Foundation to continue these important natural resource activities.
Inside the Interpretive Center, there is a new water fountain with a water bottle refill station which was funded in part by a Rice County SHIP mini-grant which allows easy access to drinking water to encourage hydration and discourage single-use plastics.
These are just a few of the updates that are currently being worked on. With your help, you can expect more to come! River Bend Nature Center wishes to thank the community for its ongoing support and invites you to come visit soon.
For more information, call River Bend Nature Center at 507.332.7151 or visit rbnc.org.