The events of this past week have been deeply disturbing to me.
I am super concerned about the obvious division in our beloved country. This pain is magnified each time I hear and see obvious efforts to stoke that division as I feel happened in the state of the union (never in my 80 plus years have I heard a chant during it) nor witnessed a president turn away from a proffered hand extended in greeting.
And yes, never seen a speech torn in half! The impeachment trial was only more of this.
One possible exercise you might consider is to write to your representative in Washington.
Send a copy of this, and stress the pain and the amount of time you spent on each. Be sure to encourage that it is also sent to President Trump and his senior policy advisor Stephen Miller, the primary designer of this tragic way of dealing with these families who are seeking a better life than they experience through gangs and governments that put their very lives in constant jeopardy.
Yes, and Happy Valentines’ Day to you! Keep making our communities welcoming places for ALL.
Faribault has experienced a significant influx of people who make our community much different than it was. This, with a minimal amount of static. May we continue to operate in just such and open and loving way!