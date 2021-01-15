January is a very special month. It is the first month of the year. Winter is in full swing and every four years we have a presidential inauguration.
January is also important because it celebrates the legacy of the civil rights movement and the work and life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
In Faribault, we celebrate MLK Day and Dr. King’s call for love, friendship, unity and community through an annual breakfast that brings Faribault’s diverse community together. The extraordinary circumstances caused by COVID-19 makes things different in terms of how we celebrate, but this global pandemic only brings more focus and clarity to the importance of Dr. King’s dream.
As an employee of Faribault Public Schools, I witness first hand the phenomenal work of my colleagues, from administrators to teachers, to support staff, bus drivers and maintenance staff as they push through with amazing coordination to create the best learning environment possible for our students.
Faribault staff, under the lessons of equity, has broken down numerous barriers for students and families. Some things we do, we will never get credit for, but it is a fact that my colleagues have been leaders in the state in pushing for internet access, warm meals and maximum instruction time for students. I am so proud to be a Falcon!
As a Faribault community member, I witness firsthand the efforts to get children coats and boots, fresh produce, health education and support for technology. I was a refugee like many other Faribault resident. I remember having to navigate a new culture, a new language and a new system. Hope and support from friends and neighbors were what helped my family and me make it through those difficult times.
Those times were difficult, but they were filled with loving memories. I see my refugee friends, in a way, experiencing this plight once more as they try to make sense of the empty Walmart shelves in March and navigate the online learning expectations when they’ve never even experienced the internet before. It was difficult, but the same solution proved to be true. Support from friends and neighbors gave families hope to persevere and the abilities to overcome.
Thank you so much to everyone who stepped up in love and friendship to show support to our community members in need. WE ARE FARIBAULT.
And I am certain that we embody the spirit of Dr. King’s work as we continue to carry out his dream. Thank you Faribault for your acts of kindness, for your gentle words and your helping hand. Thank you for all you do!