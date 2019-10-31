As a huge advocate of Faribault Public Schools and the kids we serve, it is my privilege to tell you exactly what the upcoming levy is all about and what it means for our school district and the community.
Question 1 on the Nov. 5 ballot asks voters to approve moving to a seven-period day at the high school. As you may have heard by now, we are the only school in the Big 9 Conference still operating on a six-period day, and this schedule limits our students’ opportunities. Seven periods will allow our students to take eight additional elective classes over the course of their high school careers. This extra space in our students’ schedules will allow them to receive a more customized education, whether they want to take additional courses that will help them prepare for college or take classes based around subject areas like manufacturing, engineering or health care that will allow them to earn a certification or gain the skills needed to leave high school ready to enter the workforce.
Funds from Question 1 will go toward hiring teachers that have specific licensure in these areas of instruction, along with the supplies needed to help students be successful.
Question 2 asks voters to approve moving the current two-mile bus radius at the high school down to one mile. We believe this will impact over 170 students going to the Faribault High School. Right now, students in grades 9-12 who live 1-2 miles from the high school must find their own means of transportation. We believe offering these 170 students the option to ride a bus to the high school will result in better attendance and better grades in school.
Question 2 will also allow us to implement additional academic support for our students through programs like our highly-successful Ninth-Grade Academy.
I can’t tell you how to vote, but I can tell you that the collaboration between our students, staff, school board, city council, chamber of commerce, mayor, senator, representative, and many, many others has been a positive reflection of what we all believe must be done in order to create these wonderful opportunities for our students.
That’s who this levy is all about. I believe that by funding these proposals, you are investing not just in our schools, but in the city of Faribault and the future residents and future leaders of this community.