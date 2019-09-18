Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 62F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 62F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%.