Suffering from conflict and a broken economy, these refugees and immigrants sought a better life in Minnesota, including Rice County.
At the beginning, these immigrants struggled to overcome cultural differences. The manner in which they worship, the language of their homeland and the food they prepared for nourishment were vastly different from their neighbors who settled the land before them. Too often, people looked at them with disdain instead of welcoming them. Yet, these early Norwegian immigrants of the late 19th century persevered and thrived, adding to the richness of Minnesota’s diverse culture.
The stories of immigrants and the powerful reminders of how they overcome loss, fought to make ends meet and kept that undying spirit to never quit alive continue to be powerful themes of Faribault’s immigrant communities.
Diversity is not new to Faribault. And immigrants from all around the world, from restaurant owners, professional athletes to Korean pop stars had either once or are still calling Faribault home. I am very proud to be one of these immigrants to join the Faribault community. And I am honored to be part of the work in Faribault to help facilitate dialogue between our diverse groups and continue the work of making Faribault a welcoming place for all.
My journey to Faribault began over five years ago. However, my immigrant story to Minnesota started much earlier.
My family and I were survivors of the Cambodian Killing Fields, which took place between 1975 and 1979. Approximately 2.5 million Cambodians died during that time. We were brought over to the Minnesota in 1982 as refugees by Lutheran Social Services. During the early refugee years, we dealt with many of the hardships that earlier Norwegian immigrants went through. The struggles of overcoming poverty, language and cultural barriers are also not surprisingly similar to what our recent immigrants from East Africa and Central America are experiencing now.
I came to Faribault to work as the Faribault Public School District’s English Learner Coordinator. My role was to further develop and supervise the activities of the English Learner Program. Over the past five years my colleagues and I have put in place a structured support for English Learners that is vertically aligned K-12 and our six-year graduation plan have increased the total percentage of EL graduation from 44% in 2014 to 61% in 2018. Over the past two years, 135 students have achieved English proficiency, according to the WIDA ACCESS test.
Despite the successes that we received within the EL Program. The education gap still persists. Hence, my duties have now grown to include helping the district study and implement equitable practices so that all students can be given the appropriate resources they need to succeed.
And since student achievement is also greatly influenced by out of school factors such as family stability, economic status and many other environmental influence, the equity discussion needs to happen both in school and in our greater community.
I hope to be working closely with community organizations, the city and the county to help find better ways to serve students and families. Let’s ALL come together to help ALL our students reach their full potential.