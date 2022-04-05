Historically high gas prices are hitting consumers hard, along with climbing costs for electricity, home heating, and food.
The average Minnesota gas prices for the week of Jan. 18, 2021, were $2.27 per gallon, or $1.65 per gallon lower than today’s average of $3.92, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration. A 73% jump imposes real pain on consumers. Steep gas prices are shrinking paychecks, pressing budgets and impacting daily living. Why is this happening?
Under President Donald Trump, U.S. energy production exceeded energy consumption for the first time in 62 years, according to the Energy Information Administration. The U.S. became a net exporter of energy, and according to the Wall Street Journal, was the third-largest energy exporter in the world. By 2019, the U.S. was exporting 715 trillion units more of gas than it was importing.
This kept the cost of oil, gas, and natural gas low and created 10 million energy-related jobs in America. Achieving this ‘energy independence’ grew the U.S. economy and helped consumers financially.
The Biden administration stopped energy production in the U.S. by reversing policies that established U.S. energy independence and dominance. President Joe Biden’s energy policies have led to the highest gas and energy costs in history.
His actions have forced the U.S. to rely more on foreign oil, as the price of crude reached its highest level in 11 years at $115 a barrel in March.
According to Energy Information Administration statistics, the U.S. received 670,000 barrels of Russian crude oil and 370,000 barrels of unfinished oils per day in 2021. In March Biden banned Russian oil, petroleum and coal imports and confirmed that the price of sanctions would lead to food shortages.
Mr. Biden’s energy policies indicate continued economic hardship and uncertainty ahead. Biden’s policy reversals include:
• Halting final construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline project. The pipeline was expected to bring over 830,000 barrels of Canadian crude oil to Gulf refineries each day.
• Removing U.S. sanctions against the company building the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline. This action strengthened Russia’s energy hold and leverage over Europe and the U.S.
• Ending permits for oil and gas operations on federal lands and waters, limiting future oil development and production, and increasing a reliance on foreign oil.
• Imposing new regulations on methane emissions from oil and gas production, transmission, storage and distribution that would cost operators more than $1 billion a year.
• Creating councils to expand energy regulation. Unelected members of these councils have broad authority to develop new executive actions without consent from Congress.
• Rejoining the Paris agreement which requires an acceptance of burdensome new requirements that could further raise energy costs.
What is Mr. Biden’s solution for the U.S., besides releasing millions more barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve?
On Thursday, Biden recommended, “Under my plan, which is before Congress now, we can take advantage of the next generation of electric vehicles.” The average cost of an electric vehicle is $56,437 — or more than the median income for full-time workers in 2021.