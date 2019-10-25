To the editor:
When is the last time you saw our state senator, state representative, mayor, city council and chamber of commerce all support the same thing, let alone a local school levy? I am proud to say it just happened, and I believe it shows the importance of the Faribault Public Schools levy that you have an opportunity to vote in support of on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Many of us know that we have a serious problem at the local, state, and national levels with regards to finding good, qualified people who want to work in the trades. By voting YES to question No. 1, we will be able to create a seven-period day at Faribault High School that will give students in grades nine to 12 the opportunity to take two additional classes per year and enable the district to offer more courses in subject areas like manufacturing, welding, robotics, and engineering.
Simply said, we are the only school in the Big 9 that is still operating on a penalizing six-period schedule. Yes, all 11 other schools in our conference are giving their students more educational opportunities than we do. I don’t think it’s too much to ask of our local community to at least put us on a level playing field with the other districts. By voting YES to question No. 2, we will be able to offer busing to all students who live more than a mile from school and potentially add some additional programming for students.
Currently, high school students who live less than 2 miles from school are not eligible for busing. Imagine your son, daughter, grandson, or granddaughter having to walk from the other side of the viaduct bridge to FHS. As we all know, school attendance matters towards a quality education, and I firmly believe this will help increase our student attendance.
At the end of the day, please ask yourself this question: Does a school district play an important part in the retention of talented people and families, and attracting these same people to our community? I certainly think it does, and I believe our state senator (John Jasinski), state representative (Brian Daniels), mayor (Kevin Voracek), City Council, and Chamber of Commerce all believe so as well. Please join all of us with your support and vote yes to both questions on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Let’s invest in Faribault and help grow it together.
Chad Wolff
Faribault