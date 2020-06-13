There is a talk show host who says, “how ya’ doin’?” or something like that.
In this emotional and somewhat uncertain time, I would ask — so, how are you doing? I have come to the conclusion that I can either accept what is taking place and work for peace and strength in God, or spend my time worrying what is going to take place next. I have to admit that the emotion of wondering and frustration creeps in every so often.
In a magazine I received called “60 Days of Prayer,” one day called, “Go Ahead and Yell It” states, “The Book of Psalms shows us that God doesn’t mind when we pray with frustration. He may not answer as we would like, but He wants us to come to Him with honest emotions.”
The prayer: “Dear Lord, I know You say You will never give me more than I can bear, but I want you to know, I’m not always thrilled that You think so much of me that You give me such a heavy load to carry.”
I think we sometimes forget that God is open to listen in whatever situation and prayers we bring.
So, how are you doing?
Many of us are waiting to hear of the opening of our church. But as you have heard many times, the church building is closed and not the church. There is a hymn in our hymnal called: “I am the church, You are the church, we are the church together,” which doesn’t say anything about the building. At Peace United Methodist, we are worshiping outside in God’s great creation. What more beautiful church than the one God has created with singing birds, the many colors of flowers and the green grass and trees.
So how are you/we doing as the church? Are we bringing hope and love to those around us? Have we kept in touch with those who have not been able to leave their homes or care centers? What a perfect time to show our non-church friends and neighbors how the family of God can bring strength and faith to those who are in need. What a perfect time to put aside all denominations and work together as God’s family. We can come together as one.
So, how are you doing? I hope you are doing well and are feeling the hand of God daily.