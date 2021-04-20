Neighbors Helping Neighbors, a new Rice County resource, provides services to seniors or those with disabilities in Rice County helping them to continue to live independently in their home. Services include yard work, lawn mowing, snow removal, housekeeping, handy worker projects, grocery shopping, friendly visit calls, and transportation. There is a cost for the service which is based on your ability to pay.
Between 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4 staff from NHN have a table set up at Buckham West to share information on this terrific new resource. If you, or someone you know, is looking for assistance and a way to continue to live at home, please stop in during that time and find out more. In addition, there is a special opportunity for veterans and their spouses.
During 2021, veterans and their spouses may be eligible to receive grant assistance for handy worker projects that keep them safe in their home. Details on this great opportunity will also be available on May 4.
In order to keep the costs affordable for the senior and disable clients, volunteers are utilized for much of the work. If this sort of volunteer work is of interest to you, we also welcome you to attend the May 4 event.
Then following the initial May 4th session, NHN will be at Buckham West on the first Tuesday of each month to sign up clients, answer questions or register volunteers. You may also contact NHN at 507-287-2010 with any questions or to request service.
Celebrate service
Established in 1974 by President Nixon, National Volunteer Week (celebrated annually during April) is an opportunity to celebrate the impact of volunteer service. Each year, we strive to recognize the people and causes that inspire us to serve, thanking volunteers who offer their time, talent and pocketbook to make a difference in their communities.
Buckham West utilizes a significant number of volunteers each year, all contributing considerable hours of donated time. Their experience, expertise and attitude make them valuable members of our organization. Even during a global pandemic, our volunteers continued to help us in so many ways. So, allow me to take this opportunity to say thank you to all of our volunteers.
According to our 2020 annual report, volunteers assisted in the following areas:
• Blood Pressure Checks
• Board of Directors Work
• Book Club Leaders
• Card Recycling
• Computer Tutors
• Coffee in the Park Helpers
• Health Insurance Counseling
• Health Care Directives
• Defensive Driving
• Fashions on Central
• Flower Basket Watering
• Funeral Escort
• Group Leaders
• Handyman Help
• Musicians
• Out to Lunch Planning
• Program Presenters
• Receptionist Desk
• Senior Dining Program
• Tax Preparers
• Will Advice Attorneys
Whether online or in person, with your hands or with your wallet, we recognize and thank all of our volunteers and supporters!
Orthopedic presentation
Having shoulder pain? Attend this free information session presented by Dr. Thomas Kaiser, an Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Physician at the Allina Clinic in Faribault to learn about options for pain management, surgical intervention and rehabilitation services for shoulders. In addition, he will discuss treatment options for patients with shoulder injuries including muscle and tendon repairs, dislocations, fractures and arthritis. Along with Dr. Kaiser, staff from Courage Kenny Sports & Physical Therapy center in Faribault will also be present, providing you the opportunity to ask the experts any questions you may have.
This free program will be held at Buckham West on Wednesday, April 28 at 5 p.m. Space is limited and pre-registration is required by calling Buckham West at 332-7357.
Services available
Buckham West continues to add services back into its schedule with monthly, professional consultation opportunities for Faribault’s older adults. Please call for appointments.
• On the first Tuesday of each month will be an opportunity for you to talk to a representative from Neighbors Helping Neighbors (NHN). NHN is a regional non-profit organization that offers services like home repairs, yard work, housework, transportation and more to Faribault’s older residents.
• On the second Tuesday of each month Buckham West hosts a trained health insurance counselor to assist individuals with any health insurance and Medicare questions.
• Southern MN Regional Legal Services (SMRLS) will be available for a virtual meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss and begin the intake process on various civil legal situations that you might have. In order to meet with a SMRLS staff member you must be a low-income senior or person with disability and live in the SMRLS service area.
Reminders:
• Once a popular service for our members, the sale of reused cards has now declined and so we are discontinuing our card recycling program effective at once. Thank you so much for your donated cards over the years and your support of the program.
• Our coffee shop is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- For more information, call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the latest menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.