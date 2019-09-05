On Sept. 1, 2015, Pope Francis declared the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation. He began a season of praying from that date until Oct. 4, the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of creation. As the stewards of creation, we the people have responsibility for caring for the majesty of God’s creation.
On March 29, 2019, the Right Rev. Michael Curry, the Presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church, invited Episcopalians to live in a loving, liberating, and life-giving way. He stated:
“We long to grow loving, liberating, and life-giving relationship with God’s Creation. In this urgent moment, we pledge to protect and renew this good Earth and all who call it home. Together, we commit to specific actions, trusting we can do more as a body than any person could alone.
“LOVING: We will share our stories of love and concern for the Earth and link with others who care about protecting the sacred web of life.
“LIBERATING: We will stand with those most vulnerable to the harmful effects of environmental degradation and climate change – women, children, poor people, communities of color, refugees, migrants.
“LIFE-GIVING: We will change our habits and choices in order to live more simply, humbly, and gently on the Earth.”
Let our choices be good and right and harmless in our care for Mother Earth.
The Season of Creation 2019 Prayer
Creator of Life,
the earth is full of your creatures,
and by your wisdom you made them all.
At your Word, the earth brought forth plants yielding seed of every kind
and trees of every kind bearing fruit,
the waters teemed with swarms of living creatures of every kind,
and the world was filled with every kind of winged bird,
walking animal, and creatures that creep upon the ground.
Mountains, plains, rocks, and rivers
shelter diverse communities,
and through the changing seasons
your Spirit renews cycles of life.
During this Season of Creation,
open our eyes to see the precious diversity that is all around us.
Enlighten our minds to appreciate the delicate balance
maintained by each creature
and inspire us to converse the precious habitats
that nurture this web of life.
In the name of the One who came to proclaim
good news to all creation,
your Son Jesus Christ. Amen.
Be blessed and loved…
Father Henry