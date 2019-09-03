Fall Arts and Crafts kickoff
We have scheduled another morning of creative fun with retired K-12 educator and multi-media artist, Gary Hoganson on Tuesday, Sept. 10 beginning at 10 a.m. No experience is necessary and we have all the supplies for just $10, payable at the door. This event is open to public, pre-register by calling Buckham West at 332-7357.
Have you wanted to learn how to play?
MahJongg, a game of strategy that originated in China, uses small rectangular tiles stamped with symbols and characters. Once you learn the fundamentals of the game, you will understand why people love it. If you are interested in learning how to play Mahjongg, Buckham West will be hosting a series of six learning sessions beginning on Monday, Sept. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
It is strongly recommended that participants plan to attend all 6 sessions in order to fully understand the game. Pre-registration required; no fee; open to public.
Limited to 12 participants.
'Use It or Lose It'
Buckham West would like to introduce a fitness program for individuals 50 and over. In this class we will focus on the key components of fitness for older adults who are currently exercising at a low to moderate fitness level. Individuals with varying abilities will experience exercises using different levels of intensity and duration, along with seated or other modifications of movement.
• Class details: Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 23—Nov. 13 (8 wk session) from 1-2 p.m.
• Cost: $64 for full eight weeks or use the drop in option at $5 per time
• Registration and payment made at the Faribault Park and Recreation front desk or online at cityoffaribault.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx.
• Class location: Buckham West Fitness Studio
New Member Incentive
As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2019, we are kicking off a special Membership Drive beginning September 3rd. If you are 50 years or older, we would like to invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2019 and all of 2020 for only $45. Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last 4 months of 2019 and all of 2020. We also have a discounted couple’s rate for the same time frame.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2020 membership year
Bunco resumes Sept. 12
Bunco is a fun and popular game played with dice, lots of luck and a simple set of rules. Any fun-loving, dice-tossing person can play! This is a free, members-only activity. Please join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
TED Talk Tuesday
Join us on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m. for another in the program series we are calling TED Talk Tuesday. What happens on TED Talk Tuesday? We view a TED talk—a short, informative video presentation— followed by a guided discussion with staff from Brookdale Senior Living of Faribault. TED Talks are free and open to public; pre-register by calling 332-7357.
This month’s topic will be Home Safety. Whether you live in your own home or an apartment in a senior living community, home safety is important. According to the CDC, one in four seniors fall each year, and many of those falls occur at home. This presentation will discuss precautions and tips to increase safety in the home environment.
Estate and Will Clinic
Buckham West will be sponsoring an Estate and Will Advice Clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 1-4 p.m. For this clinic, Mr. J. Scott Braden, Attorney at Law, will be available to provide senior citizens with information and direction in the area of wills and other estate planning issues. No wills will be prepared at this clinic. Appointments are required by calling 332-7357. You do not need to be a Buckham West member to access this free service.
Having hip, knee, or leg pain?
If you are living with joint pain, you want relief so that you can continue to do the things that you enjoy. Come to this information session to learn about options for hip, leg or knee pain, including pain management, surgical alternatives, and rehabilitation services - with opportunity to ask your questions. Program presenters will be Dr Rafael Fernandez-Soltero, MD, a board certified Orthopedic Surgeon and Dr Jackson Maddux, MD, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician.
This program is open to the public and will be held at Buckham West on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. To reserve a spot for this free presentation call 332-7357.
Reminders:
• New fall and winter fashions available now at Fashions on Central.
• “Medicare Basics” on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 4 – 6 p.m. Openings remain for this free event which is open to the public, call 332-7357 to register.
Upcoming Trips
• Prairies Edge Casino on Tuesday, and Wednesday, Sept. 10 and 11. Cost is $80 and includes motor coach transportation and hotel accommodations.
• “Looney Lutherans” on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 10:30am-4:30pm. $69 includes Old Country Buffet lunch, performance and motor coach transportation.
• Door County trip on Oct. 21-24. Brochures are available.
• Brochures available: Hostfest on Sept. 25-27, Branson on Nov. 7-11, and Nashville on Nov. 14-19.