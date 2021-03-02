Do you know where you’re going to buy locally raised meat this year? If you buy pork, beef or lamb direct from a farmer, you may want to start reserving it soon. Due to another ripple effect of the pandemic, 2021 is likely going to affect the local food supply chain this year, not because of a supply shortage, but due to a shortage in meat processors.
Last May, I wrote about corporate pork processing plants closing and how large contract farms flooded smaller meat processors with their animals that normally would go to large corporate-owned processing facilities. Local processors that usually scheduled slaughter dates throughout the year, were suddenly booked up for the entire 2020 year by mid-June causing many small-scale farmers to scramble to find processors for fall processing dates. Many had to book dates that were earlier than normal or later than planned which caused stress on the farmer and a less consistent end-product for the customer.
Already this year, we’ve heard from fellow farmers that are concerned about the lack of processing dates available. Some have scheduled dates that are two months too early, but they were all that were available. Friends that usually raise pigs over the summer, to butcher in the fall, are considering not raising animals for meat this year. Last year they were one of many smaller farmers that didn’t book their slaughter dates soon enough and had to search all over Minnesota to book last minute processing at the only processor in Minnesota that doesn’t schedule more than a few weeks out. They had to drive almost two hours each way to deliver the pigs, more than double their normal travel time to their usual processor. Many processors are already booked through 2021 and into 2022.
For farmers that sell livestock directly to the consumer as live animals, (including wholes, halves and quartres) there is a little more flexibility with custom processors. In these cases, the customer pays the farmer for the animal and then pay the processor a separate processing fee for slaughter and cuts to a custom meat processor. Farmers that typically sell meat at farmers’ markets or individual cuts off their farm, may end up with limited options because they’re required to process animals at an “Equal To” or USDA processor that has an inspector on site at the time of slaughter.
There are two USDA inspected processing facilities within an hour of Faribault and sources have told me that both are booked through 2021 and are already booking into 2022. What does this mean? If more farmers want to sell meat at local farmers’ markets, this year will be a challenging year to find a processor. This may limit options to buy local meat, sold by the individual cut, directly from a farmer at market or farm.
If you’d like to buy local meat this year, know your farmer, and make your reservations soon. There most likely will be a break in the local food chain this year.