Last week I called my grandma and she immediately exclaimed, “It is so nice to hear your voice!” It wasn’t just the words, it was the love woven in them that felt to me like a virtual hug.
It reminded me of a podcaster who said, “Every child needs someone who is ridiculously excited that they exist.”
I also think of a presenter at a recent Rotary meeting who told of a basketball coach who had told him years before, “I see something in you. I know you are capable of great things.”
Research tells us how important connectedness and belonging are. We know the protective impact that just one person, one good relationship, can have on the trajectory of one’s life. This has been proven to help reduce domestic violence, sexual assault, chemical dependency, depression and a host of other issues.
If just one person can make a difference, imagine an entire community of connectedness. These interactions, however brief, can lift up our community’s children. Given the current levels of pandemic–related stress and dread, these little moments can mean so much. They serve to buoy us up and help us feel more connected and less alone.
The Nobel laureate Toni Morrison offered this measure for care: "When a kid walks in a room -- your child or anybody else’s child -- does your face light up? Let your face speak what’s in your heart. It’s just as small as that."
Even in the midst of the pandemic, there are many simple ways to reach out, to support others. A care package with someone’s favorite goodies, a random phone call to check in, a “thinking of you” note – all can bring smiles and much needed connectedness.
I never forget the words of Mr. Rogers. Hopefully you can hear his caring voice as you read his simple yet powerful statement: “You've made this day a special day, by just your being you. There's no person in the whole world like you, and I like you just the way you are.”
Every time my family would drive away from my grandparents’ farm, my grandpa would have a mischievous grin on his face and make a pinky wave to my brother and me. We would stare out the back window and do the pinky wave back at him until he was completely out of view. The ritual occurred so long ago but the feeling lingers to this day: connectedness that made us feel valued and that we belonged.
These moments, these rituals, these little threads weave together a good life.
Let’s do our part for the children in our lives. Let’s make sure they feel seen, make sure they feel valued, make sure they feel the connection. It could impact the entire trajectory of their lives.
HOPE Center services include phone support, emergency shelter, counseling, hospital support and legal advocacy. For assistance for yourself or someone else, call our 24-hour Safeline: 800-607-2330. For more information, visit us at hopecentermn.org.