Minnesotans, regardless of their age, deserve to be healthy and safe. We can improve the health and safety of those around us by doing something simple: wearing a mask.
I was talking on the phone recently with a constituent who asked me, “why isn’t there a state mask requirement for indoor public spaces? I’m over 70, and I have underlying health conditions. I stay home as much as I can, but I have to go to the grocery store. I have no choice. When I go, I walk inside and people aren’t wearing masks. Do they understand how much that puts me at risk?”
Another person I spoke to said to me, “when I walk into a business and people aren’t wearing masks, I walk right out again. I simply don’t feel safe.”
Wearing a mask in public when we can’t physically distance is a simple thing we can do to show our care and respect for others. We never know when we may be asymptomatic, and the last thing we want to do is pass the virus along to someone for whom COVID-19 may be fatal.
Wearing masks may be key to keeping virus transmission under control and preventing further lockdowns.
A recent study, published in the journal Health Affairs, found that the COVID-19 growth rate for 15 states and the District of Columbia was slower after a mask mandate was in place. Another study looked at the coronavirus death rate across 198 countries and found that those with government policies favoring mask wearing had lower death rates.
The Washington Post reported that in Missouri in late May, two hair stylists at a Great Clips had close contact with 140 clients while they were sick with COVID-19. This is a potential super spreader incident. However, none of their clients got sick. Experts credit everyone wearing masks with preventing infection. The Canadian Medical Association Journal featured an article describing a man who flew from China to Toronto. He had a dry cough while on the plane and was later diagnosed with COVID-19. He was wearing a mask, however, and the 25 people nearest him on the plane did not get sick.
Some experts, like University of California San Francisco epidemiologists George Rutherford and Peter Chin-Hong have even suggested that wearing a mask may be more important than social distancing.
This is enough evidence to suggest to me that we should take wearing masks seriously, along with other measures like washing our hands, and physically distancing. If something as simple as wearing a mask can help us keep virus transmission under control, prevent further lockdowns, and most importantly, keep people alive, don’t we owe it to one another to make this change?
I favor a statewide mandate requiring wearing masks in indoor public spaces, and I’ve shared my views with the Walz administration. The potential benefits outweigh the minor inconvenience. Masks won’t make COVID-19 go away, but they can help us control the virus.
Mask up Minnesota!