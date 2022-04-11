Spring is upon us and that also means construction season. This doesn’t just mean roads, but also buildings, trails and facilities. So what are you going to be hopefully seeing this year?
If you have been down to the Library and Community Center you will notice that there is a large roofing project currently happening. This roofing project was supposed to happen in two different budget years, but the pricing came in much more advantageous to do it all in one project.
Also in the project the skylights are coming out of the Community Center due to a large amount of leaking. The skylights in the library are staying because they can be resealed to prevent leaking.
A new trail is in the works from Fourth Avenue/Highway 60 to Highland Place. This trail will be a big part of the large loop that has been in the works for years to go all the way around Faribault.
There will also be some signage added to get people from this new section to the trail by Spring Road. There may be some stripping added to the roads to make it safer for bikers and walkers; it is still being talked about.
With road projects, please follow posted detours and stay out of the construction zones. In my years of working outside I can’t tell you how many cars I’ve seen pull into construction zones just to have to turn around and follow the signs they should have the first time. Do yourself and the workers a favor and pay attention when you are near and going by them. They have families they want to go home and see at the end of the day too.
At Tuesday’s meeting we will be talking about the buildings south of the Viaduct. Instead of just razing the buildings we are going to see if there anyone that would like to purchase and reuse them. There are some great features in the old buildings on the Lockerby site that have a lot of history and may have a lot of life left in them.
Personally, when we took our tour of the properties, I saw the steel building behind Lockerby next to the power plant. This is a very industrial building that looks like it is all held together with nuts and bolts. Whoever built this put a lot of engineering into it to make it all fit together and last as long as it has. I think a new home for this building should be found.
John Sherwin was sworn in as the new police chief before the City Council on March 22 and started on March 28. We look forward to him leading the department.
Some changes will be coming near the Police Department also. The county is removing a number of buildings on the block to the west. Without the buildings, there will be the opportunity to provide several on-street parking spots for the Police Department.
At this time, the decision was made to not fence in the parking stalls. If it were to ever change, this would also include the closure of First Avenue and fence in the whole section next to the Police Station. By not fencing it in, it also leaves it open to the public for events that happen downtown.
The water main installation and access road to the water tower site is substantially complete. Work on the water tower itself is scheduled to begin April 11. Look for the new water tower on the north end of town to the west of the Met-Con properties.
This new water tower is providing a higher water pressure to the businesses on the north end. This water pressure is needed for the large sprinkler systems to operate at the recommended rates.
As Faribault continues to fill the open property between the Industrial Park and the northern area the water pressure will continue to be an important factor with the new buildings. There is still a number of parcels that are south of County Road 9 on both sides of the interstate that can be filled in with more businesses.
We just got through Severe Weather Awareness Week. Hopefully you were able to catch the “AM Minnesota” show two weeks ago talking about it. The fire chief and National Weather Service also sent out many updates about it.
Be sky aware this summer and be smart when the weather doesn’t look so good. Faribault is not immune to tornadoes as we have learned, but hopefully we don’t have to deal with another one. Put together your emergency kit and practice with your family. If you have a plan but fail to practice, you don’t have a plan.
Let me know if there is anything you would like to see updates on in this column. Every morning after a City Council meeting you can find me on KDHL for the 8:05 a.m. report. We go over a brief of what happened at the meeting and sometimes things that are coming up.
Hope to see you out and about this month. More great things next month.