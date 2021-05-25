Weather Alert

...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON... Warm, dry, and windy conditions will develop by this afternoon as drier air moves into the area behind a cold front. Winds will become breezy behind the front with westerly winds increasing to 20-25 mph along with gusts as high as 40 mph this afternoon. RH values will drop to around 25% this afternoon, with the driest conditions expected across west-central Minnesota where little rain has fallen over the last 24 hours. Recent rains have led to green-up of vegetation in agricultural areas and grasslands which will help to mitigate the overall fire weather threat. However, dry and susceptible vegetation still remains in marshland and other swampy areas.