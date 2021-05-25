Neighbors Helping Neighbors (NHN), a new Rice County resource, provides services to seniors or those with disabilities in Rice County helping them to continue to live independently in their home. Services include yard work, lawn mowing, snow removal, housekeeping, handy worker projects, grocery shopping, friendly visit calls, and transportation. There is a cost for the service which is based on your ability to pay.
Joining us again on Tuesday, June 1, between 9-11 a.m., staff from NHN will be at Buckham West to share information on this terrific new resource. If you, or someone you know, is looking for assistance and a way to continue to live at home, please stop in during that time and find out more. In addition, there is a special opportunity for veterans and their spouses. During 2021, veterans and their spouses may be eligible to receive grant assistance for handy worker projects that keep them safe in their home. Details on this great opportunity will also be available on June 1.
In order to keep the costs affordable for the senior and disabled clients, volunteers are utilized for much of the work. If this sort of volunteer work is of interest to you, we also invite you stop in on June 1 to get more information
If you are unable to be with us, you may also contact NHN at 507-287-2010 with any questions or to request service.
Advance care planning
If you had a health crisis and were unable to communicate with your loved ones and medical care providers, who would make decisions for you? Advance care planning is a process of thinking about what’s important to you, talking with those who matter to you, and writing down your wishes for health care and treatment in a Health Care Directive.
Don’t know where to start? Attend this free Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning education series to learn more. This two-session course will walk with you through the process of advance care planning and facilitate the completion of your health care directive. Plan to attend both sessions as you will be asked to complete activities between the sessions.
• Session 1: Introduction to Advance Care Planning and Your Health Care Agent Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 10 – 11 a.m.
We will address the 6 W’s of advance care planning (Who, What, Where, When, Why, and How)
• Session 2: Completing Your Health Care Directive Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Continuing the discussion with the Honoring Choices Health Care Directive, we will answer your questions and provide guidance as you complete a directive.
Pat Heydon, class instructor, is the coordinator for Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning for Faribault & Owatonna. Call 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com to register. Registration will not be handled through Buckham West.
Cards and games
Buckham West has now added cards and games back into our programming schedule!
Start time for all games is 1 p.m. This is a Buckham West members-only activity.
• Mahjongg- Mondays
• 500- Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
• Bridge- Mondays and Fridays (sign up in advance by calling 332-7357)
Since the Governor has now removed the mandatory mask mandate, Buckham West will no longer require mask use from its members, staff and guests. Please note that it is advised to proceed with caution and you may choose to continue to wear your mask indoors, whether you have been vaccinated or not.
Quality clothing, low prices
A great thing about Fashions on Central, the Buckham West’s gently used clothing store, is the quality of clothing and accessories that we have. Our donations are so plentiful that we can pick out the best of the best for our sales floor. Plus our prices are so low that you can buy several new items. Remember that all proceeds stay right here in Faribault supporting the Buckham West. Fashions on Central is located at 325 Central Ave. next to the Paradise Theater.
Services available
Buckham West continues to add services back into its schedule with monthly, professional consultation opportunities for Faribault’s older adults. Please call for appointments.
• On the first Tuesday of each month will be an opportunity for you to talk to a representative from Neighbors Helping Neighbors (NHN). NHN is a regional nonprofit organization that offers services like home repairs, yard work, housework, transportation and more to Faribault’s older residents.
• On the second Tuesday of each month Buckham West hosts a trained health insurance counselor to assist individuals with any health insurance and Medicare questions.
• Southern MN Regional Legal Services (SMRLS) will be available for a virtual meeting on the 4 th Tuesday of each month to discuss and begin the intake process on various civil legal situations that you might have. In order to meet with a SMRLS staff member you must be a low-income senior or person with disability and live in the SMRLS service area.
Reminders:
• Buckham West, Fashions on Central and the Senior Dining programs will all be closed Monday in celebration of the Memorial Day holiday.