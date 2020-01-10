Honesty is the best policy.
Although, dear readers three, it is difficult to tell the difference between truth and lies, propaganda and truth, fake and real news — and it is getting harder to delineate the blurred line every day.
Part of the problem is that there is so much information rolling through our lives every minute of the day, if we let it. The information on-line, on the radio, on the television, on our phones and in newspapers just keeps spitting out, faster than we can keep up with and faster than we can check for the reliability of the source.
It’s never been easy to tell fact from opinion and pretty much these days there isn’t the label attached to give us a clue about whether this is the honest to God truth or someone’s attempt to sway us with falsehoods and misguided information.
There are people in this world that can sound or write so sincerely that we just fall into line. There are people who must be on a mission to persuade us to a point of view that might not make sense for some reason that we can’t determine.
Sometimes, these passionately pronounced falsehoods are only proved to be lies, lies and more damned lies with the passage of time. Twenty-twenty hindsight is an eye-opening experience.
I know I’m not the only one who is frustrated by lies and misrepresentations. The subject comes up with friends and we shake our heads, maybe swear a little, and wish we could fix it.
My friend and classmate – Owatonna High School Class of 1968 – and my favorite meteorologist, Paul Knutson, started the New Year by writing this essay and sharing it with me. Here’s what he has to say:
“When I was growing up on the farm and in school, during my 20 years in the Air Force protecting our country, now while farming and working alongside neighbors and businesses, I learned that honesty is the only way to be effective and to be respected. That’s why it is so hard to understand statements in the media and from “experts” who ignore or misrepresent the facts about our earth.
“ The earth is not flat, we know that. The earth is warming more quickly than any time in its history, we know that. What do we have to gain by slowing the heating of the air and oceans caused by using carbon fuels? Everything,” said Mr. Knutson.
“We can’t maintain our country’s security if we have to spend a rapidly growing share of our personal and public money recovering from fires, droughts, floods along the coasts and inland, paying to stay cool from longer summer heat events, adding the cost of health care brought about by poor quality air, and just feeling happy that we can live and work safely. When we see these devastating changes not only in countries around the world, but also in the USA, we have to honestly look at what we can do to change the impacts our carbon footprint has.
“The Greatest Generation made sure we had a safe environment and solid economy for their children and grandchildren after two world wars. We can’t let their legacy be destroyed because we ignore the current world war we face with the use of excessive carbon fuels. Carbon fuel companies have learned their rhetoric has to sound like they care for the environment, but what honest actions have they taken to reduce their impact? Their incentive is to sell carbon and make the most money doing it. They want to avoid the cost of reducing the carbon impacts. What would Abe Lincoln think about that since he understood that honesty was the best policy?
“Join me in learning more about our individual carbon footprints. After that assessment we can figure out what are the common sense actions that we can take that will reduce our footprint a little more day after day until we can honestly say, “I did my share and will help others do the same.”
That’s what Paul has to say. He is a reliable source. In my world of journalism, being a reliable source is the best thing people can be.
Honesty is the best policy.