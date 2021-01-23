To the editor:
The staff of Semcac, located at Buckham West Senior Center, prepare the meals for Meals On Wheels program would like to thank the volunteers who deliver meals to people in the Faribault area. Even with all the closings in this time of COVID-19, the Meals On Wheels were able to provide “home cooked food” for the seniors that are home-bound.
These meals are delivered to their front door five days a week (except holidays). The drivers that deliver these meals are volunteers and do this job in all weather conditions. They truly do a great job. Yes, they volunteer their time, care and fuel. Without them this program could not work. Just this last year 18,500 meals were prepared and delivered by these people. We currently have eight different routes in the Faribault area, one driver for each route and takes about 45 minutes to deliver. These volunteers are Faribault Heroes.
Semcac staff: Head cook Jackie Bolster, Janine Sahagian, Nick Simon and Curt Becher
Faribault