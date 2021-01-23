Weather Alert

...SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT... .Snow is moving northeast across southwest Minnesota this morning and reach western Wisconsin during the late afternoon. The snow will end late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. A widespread band of 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected to fall along and south of a line from Appleton, to Saint Cloud, to the northern Twin Cities metro in Minnesota and from St Croix Falls to Ladysmith in Wisconsin. Within this area, a band of 6 to 7 inches of snow will be possible from Redwood Falls to Mankato and along I-90 in south central Minnesota. Travel impacts are likely as roads become snow covered Saturday afternoon and evening. Slow down and allow for extra time to reach your destination. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&