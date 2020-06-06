Hay fever or allergic rhinitis, is one of the most common chronic conditions in the U.S., affecting about 10% of the population. The condition may cause you or your child to sniffle, drip and itch your way through the pollen-filled months of spring or while exposed to other allergic triggers.
Symptoms can make life so miserable that many people with allergies dream of finding relief by moving to a different part of the country. Unfortunately, allergies aren’t that easy to escape. Many hay fever culprits — or their close relatives — are common across the U.S. If you’re prone to allergies, you may begin reacting to new allergens within a year or two.
Fortunately, there are many effective ways to treat hay fever. Medical advances during the past few years have brought new and improved drugs, allergy shots and lifestyle modifications to help keep your symptoms under control.
Signs and symptoms of hay fever may include:
• Congestion
• Runny nose
• Frequent sneezing
• Watery eyes
• Itchy eyes, nose, roof of mouth or throat
• Cough
If you experience occasional symptoms of hay fever, try over-the-counter remedies. See your health care provider to design a treatment program if there’s no improvement, if symptoms are chronic or if you experience side effects from over-the-counter medicines.