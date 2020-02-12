Caregiver support group
Are you helping an adult or elder with daily living tasks? Then you are a caregiver. Gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing and friendly discussion on the fourth Tuesday of each month beginning at 5:30 p.m. This support group is held at Milestone Senior Living and facilitated by Brenda Johnson. The group is free and open to anyone who is helping a family member or friend. Call Brenda at 332-7357 prior to attending.
Valentine’s Day meal
The Senior Dining program, a congregate meal program held here in our building, is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special meal tomorrow, Feb. 13 with serving times of 11:30 a.m. or 4:30 p.m. Today is the last chance to sign up by calling 332-7357.
Cost for all Senior Dining meals for those who are 60 and over is a suggested donation of $4, full meal cost for those under 60 is $7. Want to see the full menu for February? Please check out our website or stop in and pick one up.
Technology tutoring
Do you have a question about social media, your smart phone, i-pad, or other electronic device? Local, tech-savvy high school students will provide free individualized tutoring at Buckham West on selected Fridays. This is an open lab format; attend just once or more than once. Bring your device with you. Please call for the schedule and to pre-register for this free help; 507-332-7357.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program designed to help caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. You will benefit from this class whether you are helping a parent, spouse, friend, someone who lives at home, in a nursing home, or across the country.
The six-session program meets at Buckham West and will help you reduce stress, communicate more effectively, take care of yourself, reduce guilt, anger and depression, help you relax, make tough decisions and much more. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is offered at no cost by Catholic Charities of Southern MN in partnership with Buckham West. Registration for this free program is required and may be done online at ccsomn.org or by calling 507-450-1518.
Do you have questions? Learn more at our Informational meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. Then sign up for the series of classes which meets for 6 sessions: Tuesdays, Feb. 18 to March 24 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Book Club
Buckham West’s Book Club is a fun group of members who meet to discuss the book that was read that month. As one of the longest running programs we have, this group is currently open to adding additional members.
At their monthly meetings there is frank and stimulating discussion about the book just read and its author. A great time is had by all, which is what keeps them coming back. Other things that people enjoy about this group include:
• Meets on the last Monday of each month at 9:30 a.m. (no evening meetings!)
• The books are borrowed from the library, so there are no book costs or purchasing involved.
• There is a variety of books that are read. Since there is not one specific genre that is chosen you will have an opportunity to experience fiction, non-fiction, mysteries, classics and so-on.
The books that are scheduled in the near future are:
Feb. 24, “Christie” by Katherine Marshall
March 30, “An Officer and a Spy” by Robert Harris
April 27, “My Life in France” by Julia Child
If you are interested in joining this Buckham West members-only group, please stop at the Business Office to sign out a book for the next month
Reminders
• Bunco is a fun and popular game played with dice, lots of luck and a simple set of rules. This is a free, members-only activity. Please join us tomorrow, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.
• Carla Pearson, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate will be here each Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Consultations are free and open to the public. Appointments are encouraged, but you may also walk in to see her.
• Have you checked in at Fashions on Central lately? Stop in for some great deals on high quality, gently used adult clothing. Fashions on Central is located at 325 Central Ave.
Upcoming trips
• The Looney Lutherans, in “Livin’ La Vida Lutherans” on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Ames Center in Bloomington. Leave at 10 a.m., return by 4:30 p.m. Early lunch included at the Pizza Ranch buffet. Cost is $70 with includes performance, lunch and motor coach transportation.
• Jackpot Junction on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 10 and 11, $75 includes hotel and transportation, add $20 for single rate. Casino pays $50 on player’s card and more.