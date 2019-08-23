To the editor:
Thank you to our generous donators to our silent auction fundraising event at New Perspective Senior Living, as we also celebrated our 20th Anniversary by hosting a '50s themed Family & Friends Community Event on Thursday, Aug. 2.
We are excited to say that we raised $1,500 toward our New Perspective Senior Living Alzheimer’s Association Walk Team, “Betty’s Warriors”.
Thank you to all our generous donors: Muddy Paws, Signature Bar & Grill, Dakota Style Chips, Connie’s Country Cuts, Joe’s Sports Cafe, Haskell’s Wine & Spirts, Hardees Arby’s, Hy-Vee Market Place, Taco John’s, Perkins, Dairy Queen, A&W, Co-op, Taco Bell, Godfather’s Pizza, Pizza Hut ,Faribault Animal Center, Twin Cities Summer Jam, Mighty Fine Coffee!, WalMart, Faribault Harley Davidson, Young Living Essential Oils and Erickson Chiropractic.
We appreciate your continued support and for helping us reach our goal for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
To find out more about the Walk to End Alzheimer's, go to www.alz.org/walk.
Melissa Block
Faribault