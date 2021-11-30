Reduced tillage, using cover crops, and increasing crop diversity are becoming more and more common in Rice and Steele counties. Practices like these have the potential to reduce soil erosion, increase organic matter in the soil, and reduce soil compaction. If you’d like to learn more about making these practices work in your cropping operation, consider attending the University of Minnesota Extension Soil Management Summit.
The Soil Management Summit will provide hands-on, practical information to help you understand how soil health practices can work in your operation. University of Minnesota Extension is partnering with the Minnesota Office for Soil Health, Iowa State University, and Mankato State University to provide relevant information for farmers in the Midwest.
The Soil Management Summit will be held at the Mayo Clinic Event center in Mankato on Dec. 14 and 15, 2021.
The summit emphasizes proven farmer experience and applied science. Straight from the fields, learn how heavier, colder soils aren’t necessarily the challenge they’re made out to be. Hear from long-time no-till, reduced tillage, and cover crop farmers as they share their experiences, so you can be spared the same hard-learned lessons.
The two-day conference will open with a keynote address from Dr. Rattan Lal, a distinguished professor at Ohio State's College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences. As one of the world's top soil scientists, Dr. Lal has focused on sequestering carbon in agriculture and restoring soil health, with the goal of mitigating global warming.
To wrap things up, father Joe Breker and daughter Olivia Stenvold will give an honest talk on soil health and stewardship. Joe and Olivia will talk about practices we can, and should, implement on our farms today. They will also discuss taking a look into the future of site specific soil health management.
The conference features a variety of speakers, including experienced farmers, agronomists, and academic experts. Participants will learn a variety of techniques to improve their soil health profitably. Discussion-based table talks are included in the conference lineup to allow time to interact with speakers and industry professionals. Two expert panel sessions will feature conservation farmers and skilled crop consultants who will discuss using multiple methods to improve soil health. There are also plenty of opportunities for networking with researchers, farmers and agricultural advisors, and event sponsors.
In addition to the in-person experience, the summit is being offered in a limited virtual format for those who would like to join via Zoom. The keynote presenters and several presentations will be available virtually.
A total of 11.5 continuing education units will be available for certified crop advisors.
Registration for this event is $185 and includes all sessions for the two days. For those attending the virtual sessions, the registration fee is $100. Scholarships are available to help with the registration cost. For more information about scholarship opportunities, contact Shane at sbugeja@umn.edu. Visit z.umn.edu/SMS2021 for more information about the summit and to register.