Halloween is supposed to be a fun-filled evening for both kids and adults. Unfortunately, accidents happen and we have learned over the years that following some safety guidelines can put the odds in our favor when it comes to being involved in an accident.
Parents and adults, it all starts with us. We don’t typically think of Halloween as being a time where fires are more likely to happen than any other day. Fall is typically the only time of year where you see straw bales, corn shucks and pumpkins used as decoration in yards and on porches. Combine these decorations with lights and/or candles and you create a volatile fire hazard. In addition, the costumes that children wear are not always fire-safe.
Be sure that kids know what to do (stop, drop and roll) if their costume catches fire. Adults also have to be aware on Halloween, as kids are out trick-or-treating and not thinking about safety. Be careful driving around. Slow down and expect children to dart out into the road at anytime and anywhere.
This is a time when kids having a cell phone is a good thing; it has a light on it and it can be used to keep in contact with friends and adults. Make sure that kids can be seen. If their costume is dark colored, have them carry a flashlight or a glow stick. Putting reflective material on the costume or on the goody bag they carry around is a great idea.
Trick-or-treating in a group is always more fun and there is safety in numbers. Be sure to have an adult either shadow the group or be in the group. Stick to neighborhoods that you are familiar with and only go up to homes with the front porch lights on. Never go inside a home unless you know the person who lives there!
Make sure that kids know to cross the street at intersections and make sure that drivers see them before crossing. A costume with face paint, rather than a mask, helps with the child’s visibility when he or she is running around and having fun.
I know if kids were reading this, they would call me a “fun wrecker.” Fun and safety can go together. I have seen too many fun things wrecked by an accident that could have been prevented.
Most, if not all, of these tips are relevant at any time of the year; as Halloween night brings kids and families out, creating more interaction with pedestrians and motor vehicles, we need to be at the top of our safety game. Please be careful and have a fun Halloween!