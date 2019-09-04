If you’re hosting an event in or around Faribault that could be nicely-punctuated by a live musical performance, the Faribault Public Schools music department wants to hear from you.
The music department is kicking off what it’s calling the 45 Gig Challenge in the hopes of building a stronger connection with the community and helping students develop the skills that it takes to perform music in front of an audience. The goal is for music students ranging from the elementary to high school levels to sing or play instruments at an average of five events per month over the next nine months.
“Music is a fundamental part of our students’ education. Music teaches time management skills, leadership, and social well-being. We notice our music students are very productive in our school community,” FHS music teacher Jonah Heinen said. “We hope to give back to Faribault while our students are out performing in the community.”
Groups of as few as three or as many as 20 or more students will perform for up to 20 minutes. Examples of possible performance opportunities include luncheons, business meetings, festivals, farmers markets, senior living facilities, lobby entertainment and community gatherings. Any combination of band, choir or orchestra students will be available to perform.
The nearly 1,000 students in grades 4 through 12 who participate in band, choir and orchestra in our schools already get opportunities to perform as the music department hosts a total of around 50 concerts per year. Students also play for the public at events like pep rallies and parades. The goal of the 45 Gig Challenge is to bring the students’ music to other venues in the community where it can connect with new audiences.
“We want to demonstrate the accomplished talent, energy and diversity our music department has here in Faribault while getting the kids involved in the community, and informing our community about what’s going on in our music programs,” Faribault Middle School band director Elizabeth Barron said.
If you want Faribault music students to help bring your event to life, or if you have any questions, you can contact Jefferson Elementary music teacher Megan Fishman at mfishman@faribault.k12.mn.us or call 507-333-6560.