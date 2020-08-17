Summer is beginning to come to a close, and the 2020-21 school year is nearly upon us. It is evident that this school year will be unlike any we have experienced before. The anxiety about what school will look like is merited, but it can also be balanced with a great deal of excitement about what is to come. Our school district has been working hard to develop strategies and plans for learning, in order to provide a rigorous and engaging experience for our students.
As we embark on the new year, our strategic goal areas remain the focus on our energy in our preparation. Our goal areas include:
1. Student Achievement
2. Student Support
3. Workforce
4. Community Engagement
5. Academic Program
6. Teaching and Learning
Part of achieving these goals is determining the best instructional model to start our school year. Our Flexible Learning Plan lays the foundation for what instruction could look like in this school year, ranging from all of our students in school to all of our students participating in distance learning. It is possible that during the school year we may have to navigate between the models included in this plan based on county health conditions. When that happens, we will do our best to communicate with families and the community as early as possible before a change would occur.
All of our learning models include preparing to distance students, ensure that staff and students are wearing appropriate protective clothing as needed, and sanitizing regularly. For example, due to the statewide mask mandate, all staff and students will need to wear masks throughout the day. There are specific times throughout the day when masks are not required, and we do have Department of Health guidance to help us work with individual families with medical needs which may make wearing a mask difficult. In addition, students will wash hands often, move throughout their buildings in a manner which reduces common touch areas and maintains distancing, and exit and enter the building using a building procedure principals are developing.
It will not be perfect. Students experienced a spring in which we needed to move to distance learning very quickly, this fall they may have to learn yet another way of learning if hybrid learning is our base learning model. We know that students and teachers are resilient and dedicated learners, but there will be challenges as we get started. I ask that all students, families, and staff be patient and kind with each other while we begin our new journey in education together. Every suggestion is valid, as we know we will have to keep improving as the year goes on. It will also be important for all of us to do our part to mitigate COVID-19 spread in our schools. If we follow our guidelines and work together, we can increase the chances of including more in person learning to our plan. I look forward to our work together this fall and hope everyone has a positive finish to the summer.