The following information comes from the NRPA (National Recreation and Parks Association) website:
Nearly everyone has a health and wellness goal in the coming year. Park and recreation agencies are a main staple of activities and outdoor options to reach these goals. Parks and recreation allow you to relax in nature at the local park or on a trail, join a fitness class for a little cardio, or learn new skills at your local community center, just to name a few. Fulfill your goal of health and wellness in the coming year with the help of your local parks and recreation!
Key Findings:
• Ninety-four percent of U.S. adults have a health and wellness goal for the new year
• Nearly two in three adults have a goal of drinking more water and/or eating better in the new year
• Fifty-six percent of U.S. adults want to reduce stress in the new year
• Fifty-three percent of U.S. adults want to start or increase exercising in the new year
• Nearly half of U.S. adults have a goal of going outside more in the new year
Often times, we in the industry see the new year resolutions come and go. We are here for the long haul. We encourage all participants to hang in their a little longer. Most participants who have not worked out prior to their resolution do not work through that spot where it turns into fun and not so much work.
We have lots of different indoor types of activities from activities in the pool to gym activities and yoga and Pilates offerings. It is also very important to get out and have some social time with others. For our early morning exercisers both water exercise and pickle ball players, they often go to the Buckham West for coffee snacks and social time. It is so much fun to see and hear all the fun that they are having.
Most of our group exercise classes have moved from Washington Recreation Center to the Community Center. This change now allows for patrons to not only work out in a beautiful facility but to now have access to many other programs we offer at the Community Center as well as full locker rooms.
I would also like to take a moment to pay tribute to Kay Duchene. She spent over 20 years on the Faribault City Council and never had a personal agenda. She was here to serve the community.
In the Parks and Recreation world, she supported many items including the BMX track, Aquatic Center, Armed Forces Reserve Center, Soccer Complex and Ice Arena and general park development. Kay served on the Ice Arena Board of Directors for over 20 years, most of which as the treasurer.
Even after she no longer served on the City Council she was driven to see the facility move forward and continued to serve as the treasurer. She will be sorely missed. Thank you, Kay, for all you have done for Faribault.
This time of year, we get lots of inquires about reserving picnic shelters. We do not accept reservations until March first. Beginning on that date all shelters are open for reservation. You will either be able to reserve online or stop into the community center and we can reserve a shelter for you in person.
The Faribault Parks and Recreation Department continues to have partnerships with many different insurance companies. So, depending on your insurance or insurance supplement you may be able to work and socialize either at no cost or a reduced cost. So, come check us out.
Paul J Peanasky is the Faribault Parks and Recreation Director