To the editor:
In his January 17 article in the Faribault Daily News titled "Did the Vikings lose because of Minnesota's high taxes?", John Phelan of the Minnesota Center of the American Experience stated that their forthcoming report will make a case that Minnesota's high taxes contribute to below average economic performance, i.e. worker productivity and capital investment per worker. While it is true that we are a so called high tax state when compared to others, we consistently rank in the top 2nd to 6th as a BEST STATE TO LIVE IN by USNEWS.com, Moving.com, Wallethub.com and USA Today.
The livability categories in these rankings include economy, healthcare, education, housing costs, home ownership, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime/corrections, natural environment, life expectancy, low poverty rate & unemployment, income growth, average weekly hours worked and more. So you get what you pay for. But along with that, we should hold our legislators on BOTH SIDES of the aisle and public officials accountable to show results from the taxes we pay which help keep us near the top as one of the best states to live in.
Roger Wilkowske
Faribault