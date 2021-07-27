Recent Faribault and Owatonna School Board meetings have been attended by residents concerned about the updating of Minnesota Social Studies Standards which is required every 10 years by the Minnesota Department of Education.
From what I saw, most of the concerned people were senior citizens. Growing up and graduating from Medford in 1968, my exposure to non-Christians, different cultures and races was non-existent. Our biggest conflict among my fellow students was which Christian church or even which branch of or ethic group your church identified with. Our culture here in southern Minnesota sure has gotten a lot more diverse, hasn’t it? Aren’t we just becoming more representative of what much of the rest of world is like?
An article in the spring edition of "Thinking Minnesota," a publication put out by the Center for the American Experiment, which is a conservative think tank, raised concerns about the new social studies standards currently being written. The article was entitled “Educrats Unleashed,” written by Katherine Kersten and Catrin Wigfall with the following opening statement, “A cabal of progressives wants to rewrite how students learn about their American heritage” and then used phrases like the “woke invasion,”, “scandalously misinformed,” and “radically woke proposals."
The writers accused Gov. Tim Walz’s administration of trying to implement a “us vs them” ideology.
I encourage readers to go to the Minnesota Department of Education website at education.mn.gov/mde/stds/soc/ and look at the proposed 22 standards and accompanying benchmarks and decide for yourselves. If you have concerns, call your senator and representative and express your thoughts to them. The final draft for current proposed standards are not scheduled to be released until after Sept. 21.
I looked up the Social Study Standards from 2010 and agree that there is a change of emphasis in the proposed new standards which reflect the reality of historical events and the continuing diversity in our society.
After reading the standards from 2010 and the proposed 2020 standards, I felt overwhelmed by what they are attempting to accomplish at a K-12 level of education. I think older adults like me sometimes forget what it was like being children and young adults. From what I read in our local newspaper, School Board members were respectful and open to concerns expressed and they should expect the same from concerned citizens.
Please look at the standards yourself and if you are concerned, call your elected officials.