Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Although we here at HOPE Center often focus on what happens when we are in an unhealthy relationship, we also love to be able to talk about and celebrate healthy relationships.
The Gottman Institute has been researching couples since 1972, and they have some practical and actionable tips on how to build and maintain great relationships. Dr. John Gottman’s research boils down to these three things:
• Treating your partner like a good friend
• Handling conflicts in gentle and positive ways
• Being able to repair after conflicts and negative interactions
According to Dr. Robert Navarra: “The ability for couples to repair is directly related to the strength of their friendship (as identified in our first tip). Distressed couples have as many repair attempts as happy couples, it is just that these repair attempts tend not to work because these partners don’t feel close, accepted, or safe enough.”
It is so important for healthy relationships to check in with each other on the health of their relationships and to make regular deposits to that relationship bank to add to the feelings of closeness and safety in the relationship. One way that the Gottman Institute recommends building that closeness, sense of safety and security is by building a love map with your partner. So often we assume :“Oh, I have been with this person awhile, I already know everything about them.” Forgetting that we change, we grow, we learn and hopefully we do that together.
Zach Brittle, a licensed mental heath counselor, explains it this way: “When you choose to spend your life with someone, you hand them a map to your inner world. Your inner world is, of course, quite complex including the memories of your past, the details of your present, your hopes for the future. It includes your deepest fears and your grandest dreams. But the map you hand your partner is a pencil sketch.”
The task for new couples is to intentionally be adding details to that map. It needs scale, direction, a legend. Over the course of a lifetime, you will be constantly adding landmarks, texture, color. A detailed Love Map brings perspective to the twists and turns that inevitably enter a marriage. It’s critical that you prioritize this effort early. Dr. Gottman notes in “The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work” that “if you don’t start off with a deep knowledge of each other, it’s easy for your marriage to lose its way when your lives shift so suddenly and dramatically.”
So for those of you who find yourself in a partnership this Valentine’s Day I encourage you to look at the “Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work” and consider finding out more about building your own love map. Follow our Facebook page for more information.
And for those of you who are in the midst of relationship transitions, or for those who want a relationship at some point, think about what kind of partnership you want. Think about what kind of a partner do you want to be and what kind of a partner are you looking for.
We hope that, whatever your relationship status, that your day is filled with healthy relationships and lots of love.