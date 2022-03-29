As a way of saying thank you to our local health care workers and to provide them with a little boost, Buckham West’s members spent the month of February collecting personal care items and individually packaged snacks.
Our goal was to collect enough items for the staff in all departments of our hospital: Allina Health Faribault Medical Center. But thanks to the generosity of our donors we far exceeded our goal.
We were also able to also distribute ‘buckets of thanks’ to staff at two skilled nursing facilities and seven assisted living facilities, plus Rice County Public Health. This is a total of over 600 local health care workers in our community.
Along with hundreds of donated treats, we also received an additional $500 in cash. We used the funds to buy gift cards to Basilleo’s Pizza, which we also gave to these health care workers.
Many thanks to everyone who donated in this fun project.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Rice County is holding an open house and volunteer appreciation event from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 in the Buckham West Commons Room. A short program will be held at 1:45 p.m. and refreshments will be provided.
Guests are invited to come and learn about the services offered and volunteer opportunities that support our older neighbors and people with disabilities living at home.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors is a program under the Family Service of Rochester and funded in part by Southeast Minnesota Area Agency on Aging and Live Well at Home Grants.
If you would like more information, call Anne Pleskonko, senior service coordinator at Buckham West, at 507-332-7357.
Intro to Mahjong
Mahjong is a game of strategy that originated in China. It uses small rectangular tiles stamped with symbols and characters. The object of the game is to be the first to assemble combinations of these tiles into specific patterns. Once you learn the fundamentals of the game and begin to play, you will understand why so many people love it.
If you are interested in learning how to play, Buckham West will be offering a series of four learning sessions from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays: April 21 and 28, and May 5 and 12. Class instructors will be Jacki Johnson, JoEllen Schulz, & Sandy Nelson.
It is strongly recommended that participants plan to attend all four sessions in order to fully understand the game. This is a free class; Buckham West membership required. Limited to 12 participants. Registration is required by calling 507-332-7357.
Advance care planning
If you had a health crisis and were unable to communicate with your loved ones and medical care providers, who would make decisions for you? Does this person know your wishes and have you put your thoughts in writing? Advance care planning is a process of thinking about what’s important to you, talking with those who matter to you, and writing down your wishes for health care and treatment in a health care directive.
Don’t know where to start? Attend a free Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning education series to learn more. This course will walk with you through the process of advance care planning and facilitate the completion of your health care directive.
The class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 5 in the Buckham West conference room.
Call 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com to register.
New trips
Buckham West is now partnering with the Owatonna Senior Center for all-day trips. Interested Faribault attendees will sign up by calling 507-444-4321 and pay Owatonna directly. Mention the discount coupon code buckham5 and receive $5 off the price.
Pick up in Faribault will be in the public parking lot on the east side of the Buckham Library.
Upcoming trips:
• Treasure Island: Wednesday, May 11, Buckham West pickup 10 a.m., return 4:50 p.m. Price: $35 with coupon code; includes a $3 food voucher and $15 of slot play money. Register by May 6.
• Minnesota Twins baseball game: Wednesday, Aug. 3. Buckham West pickup 10:05 a.m., return 5:30 p.m. Price: $65 with coupon code. Registration deadline is July 8.
• “The Elvis Show” at the Ives Auditorium in Bloomington: Sunday, Sept. 11. Buckham West pickup 10:30 a.m., return 5:15 p.m. Price: $75 with coupon code; includes transportation and lunch. Register by Aug. 24.
• The Church Basement Ladies in “Plowin’ Thru”: Wednesday, Sept. 28, Buckham West pickup 10:35 a.m., return 3:50 p.m. Price: $85 with coupon code. Register by Sept. 6.