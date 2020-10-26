To the editor:
As a voter you should educate yourself as to what candidate(s) will effectively represent your needs and vote accordingly (not just emotions).
One of the main factors should be the prudent use of our taxpayer dollars.
I could use a lot of examples of poor utilization, however I will limit mine today to a recent school board decision. This school district has suffered for a long time because there is apparently no long term planning to meet current needs as well as future needs.
The student enrollment numbers have been decreasing.
Now in the middle of a pandemic our present school board has decided to build an addition to Roosevelt that (may not be needed). At this time the McKinley building is meeting the needs and if the Early Childhood Center moves out, there is currently no definite plans for that building.
How can the Board decide to build without a referendum?
How is this legal?
Well it seems that under Minnesota statute there is a procedure to lease buildings under some situations.
Will the district need to transfer ownership of our already owned land to the owner of the new building?
Normally a finance company wants the title to the land that they build on!
Through a certificate of participation, which allows investors to be a part of the project, the district would come to own the ground upon which the addition is built and pay off the lease with annual payments of $250,000 for 20 years.
From here the math gets even more fuzzy the district estimates that it may result in a $12 increase to a 175,000 home.
How does this math work out to pay 250,000 per year for this building?
And back to the timing of this building, hundreds or thousands of our local families are struggling already to meet their budgets (jobs cut, hours cut). Some might say well it is only a small amount. Well let's add together this, along with Faribault and Rice Counties increases, you will come up with increases in the area of $200 yearly.
At what point do these increases become real to our representatives?
I have supported our schools my entire life, but I would like to see an actual need, not just wants.
Jerry Irwin
Faribault