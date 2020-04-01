For people in southern Minnesota and around the world, the rise of the coronavirus has presented both new challenges and new opportunities to rise to the occasion.
As scientists, doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers have displayed heroism on the front lines, working to find cures and treatments, and caring for those who have been infected, other, more unsung groups have emerged as part of the proverbial glue that holds our society together in the age of quarantines and social distancing.
Among them are grocery store employees, delivery drivers, postal workers and educators.
On March 15, after the governor said it was time to start preparing for distance learning, the team of educators here in Faribault Public Schools was tasked with completely changing the way they do their job of delivering education to students. They had to learn how to use new online tools, develop a new array of strategies for engaging students and parents, and put in place a new curriculum that fit within the guidelines of our district’s new distance learning plan – all in two weeks. To add to the mayhem, they had to collaborate while overcoming a parade of ever-changing obstacles: first they couldn’t be within six feet of each other, then 10 feet, then there couldn’t be more than 10 people in a room, then they had to complete their preparation via video chats.
All their work culminated in Day 1 of distance learning on Monday, March 30. An influx of users around the country caused SeeSaw, Schoology and other online learning applications to briefly crash in the morning, but our educators continued work around those obstacles and do everything they could to support their students. No doubt they will continue to face challenges head-on, make adjustments and do everything they can to make distance learning a success as long as it’s necessary.
FPS staff members have also been at the forefront of our effort to provide meals for all students who need them. With the help of our food service partner Sodexo, Faribault Transportation, and other community volunteers, we provided 7,790 meals during the first eight days school was not in session. For more information on our free breakfast and lunch program, go to Faribault.k12.mn.us.
Our staff members have also provided child care for emergency and health care workers, packed hygiene kits for students, and done lots of work behind the scenes to get access to wireless internet service and technology tools to as many students as possible.
All this preparation was done to set the stage for what we expect to be a meaningful educational experience for students, just taking place within a different environment. We would love to see your child’s workspace or a project they’re working on. You can share their distance learning experience with us by emailing to msteichen@faribault.k12.mn.us.