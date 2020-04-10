Years ago I took a class on tax law while Congress was working on a major revision to the tax code. My professor said teaching tax law that semester was like trying to shoot baskets during an earthquake.
That sounds like the situation we’re in now with the COVID-19 pandemic. Things most of us have taken for granted are changing in ways that would have seemed unthinkable just a few weeks ago. And then they change again. And again. All in a few days’ time.
A few weeks ago, when I was planning this column, I thought I’d spend some time talking about the three main focus areas for United Ways around the country: education, health and financial stability. Rice County Area United Way awards annual grants in those three focus areas to effective nonprofits and school-based programs.
These organizations are the “boots on the ground” working to make sure all our kids have a good start and the opportunity to reach their potential. They’re working to make sure people can be healthy despite obstacles. They’re working to make sure that people in crisis don’t fall through the cracks and can start to get up on their feet again.
All of those concerns are front and center when there’s a major health and economic crisis like this one. And those boots on the ground are essential in this unprecedented time.
For example, local agencies that deal with food access are stepping up in hard, creative, loving ways to figure out how to keep everyone safe while getting food to the increasing numbers of people who need it. They’re serving clients in parking lots and in some cases making deliveries to those who can’t get out or are seriously at risk from COVID-19. Some of their most reliable volunteers are over age 65 and need to protect themselves, so new volunteers are needed.
While these organizations are scrambling to serve more people in new ways, several have had to cancel major spring fundraising events they rely on for a substantial part of their resources.
If you’d like to offer help, we encourage people to donate directly to agencies that are providing direct assistance. Here are a few for your consideration:
• Community Action Center of Northfield is devoted to making sure our most vulnerable neighbors don’t fall through the cracks during this and other crises in their lives. communityactioncenter.org/donate (select the designation "COVID-19 Assistance”). Volunteers are also needed.
• HealthFinders Collaborative provides essential medical and health advocacy services on a sliding fee scale to Rice County residents who have limited access to health care. healthfindersmn.org/donate/make-a-donation/
• HOPE Center helps and advocates for people in Rice County who experience domestic violence, which stay-at-home orders may worsen. givemn.org/organization/Hope-Center-15
• Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Faribault is completely volunteer-run, offering a food shelf and other essential services for our vulnerable neighbors. Checks may be sent to Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 617 3rd Ave. NW, Faribault, MN 55021. To volunteer, call 507-334-2100.
For anyone who would like to support multiple organizations — those mentioned here and others — through Rice County Area United Way, please visit ricecountyunitedway.org/donate. Giving online or with a check, you can designate your donation for COVID-19 support. This fund will not involve Rice County Area United Way providing direct assistance to individuals. Our trusted partner agencies are the experts in doing that and your donations will support their essential work at this very challenging time.
We will get through this by supporting one another as a community, and that’s what the United Way is all about. Be well. Stay home as much as you possibly can, keep washing your hands, and look out for one another.