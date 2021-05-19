Who would have thought there would be controversy over the study of history and social studies? Well of course there will be debate on these subjects, as there should be.
Before the 1960s these subjects were presented with an overly positive view of the United States and its history. Since the 1960s, American history and social studies has been presented with a more balanced perspective, as they say “warts and all” or “the bad with the good.”
The current trends in Minnesota, Faribault and the nation now are to totally redesign social studies curriculum in schools K-12 and in colleges, to what is alleged to be a negative and racist view of America.
These curriculums are based on the new Critical Race Theory which some say teaches students to judge other people based on the color of their skin, instead of their personal character.
But other people disagree with those descriptions.
So, I have a modest proposal to address this controversy: that Faribault Public Schools in partnership with the Faribault Daily News, sponsor a community conversation on the new Minnesota and Faribault social studies curriculum.
This would be a great way to demonstrate how a democracy addresses differences of opinion in a constructive and open manner.
What do you say Faribault Public Schools and Faribault Daily News, can we have a community conversation on this topic?
Tim Madigan
Faribault