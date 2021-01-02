At long last, 2020 is in the rearview and with it a worldwide pandemic, unprecedented forced business closures, and the worst Vikings season in recent memory…or are they?
First of all, let’s be honest. The Vikings rebuild could take some time so don’t get your hopes up.
As for the pandemic, with the vaccine rollout we should see the light at the end of the tunnel. Be prepared, however, because its not a short tunnel.
Production of the vaccine shouldn’t be a real problem with pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna running round the clock to keep up.
Distribution, however, could prove to be a bit of an issue. The Pfizer product, for example, requires “super-coolers” for transport and storage and must be used within 30 minutes of thawing while the Moderna vaccine, though it must be stored cold, can be maintained in conventional refrigeration making it much more user friendly.
Even as we celebrate the scientific and medical marvel that the creation of these vaccines represents, we must understand that vaccines will not stop the pandemic — vaccinations will. Reports suggest up to 50% or more of the population say they do not plan to accept the vaccination, concerned the product was pushed to market with little or no testing.
In reality, this vaccine is unique in its design, the product of a cutting-edge genetics lab in Germany called BionTech. Known for genetically derived patient-specific immunotherapy, the scientists at BionTech had been working on an RNA-based vaccine even before the pandemic began.
Recognizing the COVID-19 threat in January 2020, BionTech reached out to both Pfizer and Moderna forming a unique cooperative arrangement, combining the new technology with the large-scale testing and production capabilities of the bigger companies. Working together they eliminated unnecessary duplication, streamlining the process.
In summary, the process has been efficient without cutting corners. As with any vaccine, some side effects will occur, like soreness at the injection site and a rare chance of allergic reaction. Rest assured however, that the vaccine does not contain the virus and cannot give you COVID, but it may give you flu-like symptoms.
In fact, that is the whole point of a vaccine. The idea is that the shot fools your body into thinking you have COVID, which stimulates your immune system into action. As your white blood cells respond, you may get a fever and body aches…but that’s a good sign! Although fever and body aches are not required to develop immunity, you can be reassured the vaccine generates antibodies in more then 95% of recipients. And we can not put the pandemic behind us until 75% of the population have antibodies — what we call “herd immunity.”
So, what happens when we reach “herd immunity?” Well, for starters, we should be able to eat in a restaurant, go to a wedding, and ditch our masks. But don’t think COVID is going away. No, it will be with us from here on out. We will get our flu and COVID shot every fall and still need to be vigilant with hand washing, but life will mostly return to what we remember.
And if memory serves, even in the old days the Vikings had trouble with the Packers…