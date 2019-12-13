To the Editor:
As most of you will recognize; I have had this letter printed for the last several years. I believe that it is important as a nation to remember this day and the devastation that took place along with the number of lives that were lost.
Dec. 7, 1941 — the attack on Pearl Harbor — was a day that has remained in infamy. Very few service members who personally remember that day are still among us. The American Legion Auxiliary encourages everyone to do what they can to keep Pearl Harbor a part of our national consciousness.
Many brave service members were asleep or about their morning routines when the Japanese bombers delivered a blow that would decide America's involvement in World War II. In 90 minutes, the Japanese had inflicted a devastating blow: Five battleships were sunk, three battleships, three cruisers and three destroyers were damaged and nearly 200 aircraft were destroyed. The most devastating loss was the 2,403 Americans killed and 1,178 wounded.
I invite you, along with the members of the Faribault American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43, to take a moment and remember the men and women who lost their lives that fateful day. Remember, if it wasn't for these brave men and women, our world would be a whole different place today.
American Legion Auxiliary members have dedicated themselves for nearly a century to meeting the needs of our nation's veterans, military and their families both here and abroad. They volunteer millions of hours yearly, with a value of $3.1 billion. As part of the world's largest woman's patriotic service organization, Auxiliary volunteers across the country also step up to honor veterans and military through annual scholarships and with ALA Girls State programs, teaching high school juniors to be leaders grounded in patriotism and Americanism. To learn more about the Auxiliary's mission or to volunteer, donate or join, visit alaforveterans.org.
Pat Ernste
Publicity Co-Chair
Faribault American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43