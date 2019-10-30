To the editor:
I support the Faribault Public Schools levy referendum which seeks funding to implement a seven-period schedule at the high school and provide academic support and transportation. Decades ago when I attended Faribault High School, I had the opportunity to enroll in courses that appealed to my interests, such as electronics, metal shop, physics and chemistry, plus all the courses required for college admission. These courses taught me skills and a work attitude that have contributed to my career choices. As a small business owner/electrician, I often hear my colleagues lament that they are having difficulty finding workers who have interest in the trades. I believe our schools play a role in providing students with opportunities to explore many subjects, especially those that facilitate hands-on learning and lead to successful careers. A seven period schedule will benefit all students. This is why I support both levy questions. I encourage everyone who cares about our community's future to vote 'Yes' on Nov.5.
Benet R. Freund
Faribault