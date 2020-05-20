Who couldn’t have possibly imagined all our lives would change in a matter of weeks. All the things we once took for granted we now wish we had back, like meeting up with friends and family at a restaurant or gathering for a family holiday. COVID-19 has changed what used to be the norm for all of us and will probably create a new norm for us moving forward.
I know that’s the case for my department. The way we cleaned in the past probably isn’t going to be the way we clean moving forward. COVID-19 has opened our eyes to a lot of procedures we considered effective only to find out they weren't so effective, at least not for COVID-19. We are finding out that no one thing will control this virus. Hand sanitizer, washing hands, disinfecting, and social distancing when done alone are not very effective, but when you practice doing them all together the effectiveness of controlling this virus increases significantly.
We all know we can’t stop the virus, but we can limit it and we can develop good preventative measures for today and for any future viruses that may come our way (it’s inevitable there will be more viruses). The key is to not get laxidasical and resort back to bad habits once this threat is over. Keep washing your hands often, and stay home when you're sick.
You can rest assured our group of custodians are working hard to make sure that buildings are as safe as possible when we all return to the schools. We have disinfected every table, chair and countertop in every room in every building. We have developed a sign-in procedure at every building. This provides us an efficient way to know who’s in the buildings and where they went so we can disinfect every day to ensure a safe environment for staff when they return the next day.
We have purchased mobile hand sanitizer units for each building so we can have hand sanitizer available where soap and water isn’t readily available. Custodians are checking soap dispensers frequently to make sure they don’t run out. I’ve been attending many virtual Health and Safety meetings happening in my field of work and picking up new and better practices to provide a cleaner building. Those new practices will be implemented in our buildings.
There is one thing that never changes in my field of work and that is everything can change in the blink of an eye. In my field of work, if you can’t embrace change and be willing to change your plans or practices frequently, you are doing a disservice to your district, staff, and students. My department will continue to strive for better ways of doing things to ensure all our buildings and grounds are presentable, safe, and a great place to work and learn.
Hopefully this sheds a little light on what we are doing in the custodial world during these crazy times. We, like all of you, are ready to move forward and embrace our new normal.