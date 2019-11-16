One thing that unites all Christians is our love of life. There’s plenty of things we disagree on, but we love life.
In our growth of faith we learn of God’s love of life too, a value which we take to heart. God speaks to Ezekiel in Ezekiel 33, “As I live, declares the Lord God, I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked, but that the wicked turn from his way and live...” And when those people could not turn from their ways, God came to us to redeem and save us. Jesus comes for us, suffers for us, dies for us, rises for us. This work saves us and that salvation is given by trusting in God’s work done for us.
As John writes in 1 John 5:12, “Whoever has the Son has life; whoever does not have the Son of God does not have life.” And by having the Son, we have not just life right now but life eternal to come. But this life is not given to just us, not just for us, but for all people. God has removed all barriers that prevents people from receiving salvation. No matter who you are, what you’ve done, you have life through the love of God.
But this is not a selfish love. It is a love that surpasses all things. It is a love that should move us to do wonderful and amazing things.
But my question for you as you ponder the love of God and the gift of life is: do you really care? Do you really love life?
We have billboards on 35 calling people to read the Bible and we have bumper stickers expressing disgust over abortion, but are these things put on display for us to show others how good we are? Do you really care? If you have been loved by God and given life, then you should follow His example to do the same.
Right now, our Christian brothers and sisters in Hong Kong are being pulled from their churches by a state that hates what we love. Right now, people all over the world are struggling to have the basic necessities of food and water, many of whom are dear believers. Right now, men and women are struggling with addiction, begging God for forgiveness and freedom from these chemicals that bind them. Do you care? If you do, then do as Jesus said in Matthew 28, Go. There are many things set up for you to help with. Help at Pregnancy Options here in town. Raise money for the local police and sheriff for Narcan, an emergency injection for drug overdoses, which continually saves many lives. Find a place for a mission trip. Work with places like Food For The Poor. And above all, pray. Pray for the persecuted, the suffering, the homeless, the addicted, the neglected, the poor, and anyone and everyone else you can think of.
If you really do care about life, then go and serve it as your God calls you to.