I was a Cold Warrior. As such, I stood alerts in Montana in the Minuteman missile force (341st Strategic Missile Wing).
Later I was performing force structure analyses and analyzing Soviet submarines (with their ballistic missiles) that stood off the East Coast.
Along the way, I studied the mathematics of the game theory behind deterrence. In the beginning, deterrence was based on a threat of massive destruction. It was modeled on the experience of World War II, when strategic bombing (of industry and workers) was developed — first by the British, then embraced by the Americans.
Later, as the size of the nuclear forces grew, we began to realize that war was unwinnable in the classic sense of World War II.
U.S. Secretary of Defense McNamara (1961-1968) coined the phrase "assured destruction" to describe the form of deterrence he envisioned — with a mere 400 nuclear weapons needed to deter the enemy (the enemy at that time being the Russian empire, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (U.S.S.R.), now Putin's Sandbox).
At that time, a proponent for anti-ballistic missile defenses labeled this strategy as Mutual Assured Destruction in an effort to point out how ridiculous it was to assume a mutual suicide pact could deter war.
That said, throughout the Cold War we sat in an uneasy relative peace although we were fighting proxy wars as we worked to contain the autocrats and authoritarians that were too often painted with the label "communists" when the correct labels were Stalinism and East German, Stasi-like, police states. It was the autocratic kleptocrats that were the enemies of freedom, and our nuclear forces helped keep them at bay.
Every day as I drove to work at Strategic Air Command Headquarters (Offutt Air Force Base) I drove through a gate with a large sign proclaiming the Strategic Air Command motto standing just outside. It proclaimed that "Peace is our profession," although the unstated, "war is just our hobby" was always on my mind.
"Si vis pacem, para bellum" ("if you would have peace, prepare for war") said Vegetius, a fourth century Christian.
In the book, "Guns, Germs and Steel" by Jared Diamond, we learn that history has repeatedly tested, and found valid, the idea that if you would have peace you must prepare for war.
President Ronald Reagan embraced this concept. He called for "peace through strength" in the early 1980s. Using this idea he increased the size of the American military even though there was a relative peace. I, myself, performed classified analyses to help with this endeavor.
Now the Ukrainians are fighting for their very existence. During the breakup of the USSR, the Ukrainians briefly became the third largest nuclear power in the world. Much of the Soviet nuclear force was based in the Ukraine.
In 1994, the newly freed Ukraine agreed to disarm under the provisions and protections of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. They did so with assurances that their sovereignty would be protected.
This protection was promised and signed for by three of the remaining nuclear powers: the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Unfortunately, it appears that the main enforcer of that promise was to be the United Nations, and, as events have shown, it is easy for Russia to veto any action by the UN. The other primary signatories, the UK and the U.S., are predictably unable to deliver on their promise using the UN.
Ukraine thus becomes just another sovereign nation to be suckered into a treaty with no real way to enforce the agreement.
Meanwhile, Putin has rattled his nuclear saber. And that has been a significant rattle indeed.
One presumes that the U.S. is treading very cautiously as we stand by our interests. A recent report said that we had delayed a previously scheduled Minuteman Intercontinental Ballistic Missile test launch as that test might be seen to be saber rattling on our part.
We have danced to this tune before. Indeed I was a dance instructor. Now we can hear the band warming up yet again. We should be very careful.